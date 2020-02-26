The Arvind-Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has now stoked a controversy after one of the office-bearers of the party referred the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to Islamic State in an attempt to discredit the voters of the country who had overwhelmingly voted for the party in the recent 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Abhijeet Dipke, one of the prominent members of the AAP’s National Social media team, on Wednesday took to Twitter to express his contempt towards the BJP and called the party as the Islamic State of India. “BJP is the ISIS of India,” tweeted Dipke.

- Ad - - article resumes -

As per the Aaa Aadmi Party national Social Media handler, the party that won the elections with an overwhelming majority in a democratic republic is same as a global terrorist group that has murdered millions of people and seeks to establish an Islamic caliphate in the world.

Ironically, it was AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan who was seen giving provocative speeches over Islamist supremacy in Delhi under the garb of anti-CAA protests.