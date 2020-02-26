In a startling revelation, Ravinder Sharma – the father of the deceased IB officer Ankit Sharma has blamed Aam Aadmi Party for the brutal murder of his son. Sharma’s body was recovered earlier today from a drain where it was dumped.

Slain IB officer #ankitsharma family pins the blame on local @AamAadmiParty leader for their son’s murder. Say his goons took Ankit away. There was firing hpng from local leader’s building rooftop. Ankit Sharma was hacked to death and buried in a drain. — Shivani Gupta (@ShivaniGupta_5) February 26, 2020

As reported by Republic TV journalist Shivani Gupta, his family has blamed a local Aam Aadmi Party leader for the murder. Gupta reports that the Aam Aadmi Party leader’s goons took Ankit away. He was later hacked to death and his body was thrown away in a drain.

Reportedly, his father said that Ankit Sharma was shot after the anti-CAA rioters had beaten him up mercilessly.

It is being reported that the AAP councillor’s name is Tahir Hussain. Some social media posts were seen sharing videos where a mob was pelting stones from a rooftop, claiming that it was the same councillor’s house in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the government sources speaking to Times Now have confirmed that the IB officer Ankit Sharma was killed as a revenge for being associated with the government which is currently led by BJP-led NDA where Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister. The government officials also said they had been warned by the intelligence officials that such heinous could occur during the anti-CAA riots.

Shockingly, Ankit Sharma was killed after the rioters knew that he was working for the Modi government, who then dragged him out of his to brutally murder him.

#Breaking | IB official Ankit Sharma was targeted for being associated with the Govt: Govt sources. TIMES NOW’s Megha Prasad with details. | #DelhiStayUnited pic.twitter.com/ClwTn8csvs — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) February 26, 2020

The dead body of an Intelligence Bureau constable was recovered from a drain in North East Delhi amidst communal riots in the national capital. Ankit Sharma, who lived in Chand Bagh, was returning home on Tuesday evening when he was allegedly attacked by a violent mob on the Chand Bagh bridge and beaten to death. The anti-CAA mob later threw his body was later into a drain.

Later, his body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh. It is believed that he was beaten to death and later, the mob disposed of his body by dumping it in the drain.

The family of Ankit Sharma had been looking for him since Tuesday. His father, Ravinder Sharma, is also worked as a head constable in the Intelligence Bureau. Ankit Sharma had joined the IB in 2017. As per reports, his rank was ‘security assistant’. His father has alleged that in addition to being beaten up, Ankit Sharma was also shot at.

Another Head Constable named Ratan Lal had also died on Monday in the violent clashes during the anti-CAA riots. It was earlier believed that he died due to stone pelting but autopsy report revealed that he succumbed to bullet injuries.

The rioters have gone on a rampage in the national capital and have also killed a policeman, and causing death and injuries to many others during the anti-CAA riots in Delhi. The National Capital of the country was in the throes of unprecedented violence and rioting as anti-CAA rioters ransacked the city seeking to draw international attention amidst the high-profile visit of US President Donald Trump.