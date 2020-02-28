Saturday, February 29, 2020
Home News Reports AAP councillor Tahir Hussain behind Ankit Sharma’s death, body thrown from mosque into drain: Ankit’s father alleges in FIR
CrimeNews Reports

AAP councillor Tahir Hussain behind Ankit Sharma’s death, body thrown from mosque into drain: Ankit’s father alleges in FIR

After a FIR was filed against Tahir Hussain in the murder case of Ankit Sharma, the AAP leader has gone missing

OpIndia Staff
Tahir Hussain and his goons were behind Ankit Sharma's murder
AAP councillor Tahir Hussain (left) behind Ankit Sharma's (middle) death, alleges father Ravinder Sharma (right).
Engagements397

Ravinder Sharma, the father of IB official Ankit Sharma, who was killed during the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi’s Khajuri Khas on February 26th, has revealed the gory details of the heinous crime in the FIR registered at Dayalpur Police Station. Pinning the blame on AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and his men for the death of his son, Kumar alleged that his son’s body was thrown from a mosque into the drain.

Calling for a criminal probe into the matter, Ravinder Sharma, who is a head constable in the Intelligence Bureau, divulged that Tahir Hussain had assembled goons at his residence who were firing guns and throwing petrol bombs from the rooftop which led to tension and fear among residents.

According to the FIR, Ankit Sharma had gone missing along with his two friends on Tuesday, soon after he returned from work around 4.30 pm. The deceased saw some chaos outside and stepped out to see what was happening. His two friends had accompanied him.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read- Ankit Sharma, stabbed hundreds of times with his intestines torn apart, fails to get sympathy from Left media, the harbingers of virtue

“On 25th February my son Ankit left the house to buy some goods and provisions. When he didn’t return back we started searching for him. We first went to nearby police stations at Khajuri Khas, Dayalpur and later enquired about him in nearby hospitals. After searching him through the night, we filed a missing complaint with police on 26th February,” Kumar said in the FIR.

After talking to the neighbours, the father of the deceased found that Ankit along with a local identified as Kallu and others had gone out.

“When I enquired about Kallu, I was told that someone was attacked and murdered after which the body was thrown in a drain near Chand Bagh. The cops called divers who found the body of Ankit. He was only wearing his innerwear and there were deep slashes and cuts on his face, chest, back which could have been the result of a sharp-edged weapon.  His face was burned indicating that acid was used,” said Kumar in the FIR.

Meanwhile, Ankit’s brother Ankur Sharma had alleged that Hussain’s men had caught Ankit and his two friends and took them away.

Ankit Sharma’s brother has also maintained in his various conversations with the media that his brother was murdered by Tahir Hussain and a Muslim mob that was working under his command.

Speaking to OpIndia editor Nupur J Sharma, Ankit’s brother Ankur divulged the chilling sequence of events that led to the brutal murder of his brother. He said that the Muslim mob had dragged Ankit to Tahir Hussain’s house, the AAP corporator. While Ankit was being dragged inside by the Muslim mob, from the 4 storey building belonging to Tahir Hussain, stones started raining down on everyone below.

In fact, it was not just stones that rained down. Ankur says that along with stones, petrol bombs and even gunshots were being rained own by the Islamists from inside Tahir Hussain’s building.

According to Ankur, this was being done so nobody would attempt to rescue Ankit. As soon as Ankit started being dragged inside the house, Hindus ran to rescue Ankit, however, they were fended off by the rain of stones, petrol bombs and bullets.

“Unhone Ratan Lal ko bhi maara, DCP ko zakhmi kiya, ye log police ke logon ko maar rahe hai. Ankit ne apne aap ko IB officiial bataya, isiliye maar giraya”, Ankur said.

“It was Tahir Hussain who killed him, didi. He is the head of the riots here. He is conducting the riots. He was directing the Musalmans who dragged him inside the house. Arvind Kejriwal will paint my brother as a rioter, didi. He was not a rioter. He was a government official who had gone there to convince people to stop fighting. He knew people from both sides. He is a Shaheen”, Ankur said distressed.

“Help us get Shaheed status for Ankur, he was not a rioter, Arvind Kejriwal will try to prove he was one”, were his last words before Ankur left to wait for his brutally murdered brother’s mortal remains, to perform his last rights.

According to the Ankit Sharma’s forensic reports, he was stabbed over 400 times for four to six hours.

He has stab wounds all over his body and not even a single portion of it was spared. He was stabbed for hours, four to six hours, by possibly as many as six individuals together. Moreover, his intestines were ripped apart, says the autopsy report. Forensic doctors have reportedly said that they haven’t seen such nightmarish mutilation in their lives. The report says that the body had “multiple abrasion.. deep cut.. by sharp edge objects”.

The panel of doctors, who carried out post mortem, has clearly stated that Ankit Sharma was brutally and repeatedly stabbed, which had caused his death.

An FIR has been registered against Tahir Hussain under section 302(a) of the IPC for the murder of Ankit Sharma, on the complaint filed by Ankit’s family.

A day after Delhi police registered a case against Aam Aadmi Party leader Tahir Hussain for his involvement in the murder of IB employee Ankit Sharma and for instigating anti-Hindu riots in Delhi, the controversial AAP corporator is now absconding fearing action by the Delhi police.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:IB officer killed, anti hindu riots, tahir HIR, tahir hussain missing

Big Story

Delhi Riots: IB Constable murdered, dead body recovered from drain in Chand Bagh sent for post mortem

OpIndia Staff -
The dead body of an Intelligence Bureau Constable has been recovered from a drain in North East Delhi amidst communal riots in the national capital.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Ankit Sharma

Delhi riots: Ankit Sharma was stabbed over 400 times for four to six hours, ‘never seen such mutilation in our life,’ say forensic doctors

OpIndia Staff -
Petrol bombs, stones found on rooftop of Tahir Hussain, Javed Akhtar says police looking for him because he is Muslim

Petrol bombs, stones found on rooftop of Tahir Hussain, Javed Akhtar says police looking for him because he is a Muslim

OpIndia Staff -

Mohammad Shahrukh becomes ‘Anurag Mishra’. NDTV’s Ravish Kumar takes misinformation and conjectures to a whole new level

OpIndia Staff -
Eyewitness tells that Muslims in their locality have been preparing for riots since long, they had hoarded stones in their houses

Chronology of events that led to the Delhi Riots and the Khilafat 2.0: The call for a Direction Action Day next?

K Bhattacharjee -
Women from the same locality where Ankit Sharma was killed say 'rioters took off their clothes and did indecent things in front of our daughters'

Delhi riots ground report: Women from Chand Bagh say ‘rioters took off our girl’s clothes, sent them back naked’

केशव मालान -

Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: NDTV edits out visuals of a Mosque with huge pile of stones from drone footage, shows only ‘secular’ rooftops

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: Minutes after AAP suspends murder accused Tahir Hussain, Amanatullah Khan gives him clean chit

Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: Minutes after AAP suspends murder accused Tahir Hussain, Amanatullah Khan gives him clean chit

OpIndia Staff -
37 killed in the Delhi riots, 21 die due to gunshot, 4 each by stabbing, assault: Here are the victims who have been identified so far

37 killed in the Delhi riots, 21 die due to gunshot, 4 each by stabbing, assault: Here are the victims who have been identified so far

OpIndia Staff -
Anti-CAA rioters bore drill machine into young man's skull

Anti-CAA riots: 19 year old Vivek attacked in his own shop, drill machine bored into his head

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai

Rajdeep Sardesai issued an unconditional apology to an IPS officer in November 2019 for spreading fake news in 2007

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

211,501FansLike
240,536FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com