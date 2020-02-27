Friday, February 28, 2020
Delhi police file FIR against AAP corporator Tahir Hussain under IPC Section 302 for murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma

In the riots that erupted in North East Delhi earlier this week, AAP leader Tahir Hussain has emerged as one of the main kingpins

OpIndia Staff
Tahir Hussain FIR
The Delhi police have filed FIR against Aam Aadmi party corporator Tahir Hussain under Section 302(a) Murder, in the Dayalpur police station of Delhi. The FIR was filed on the complaints of the family of deceased IB Officer Ankit Sharma, whose body was extracted from a drain behind Hussain’s house. The crime branch of the Delhi police will probe and take action in the murder case.

Ankit’s family alleged that Ankit was dragged into the house of Tahir Hussain and lynched to death by Islamist mobs. Reports state that Tahir Hussain’s house was being used by violent Islamist mob to pelt stones and hurl petrol bombs in the locality. Along with Ankit Hussain, three other persons were also dragged into his house, as alleged by locals.

In the riots that erupted in North East Delhi earlier this week, AAP leader Tahir Hussain has emerged as one of the main kingpins. Videos have emerged which show hundreds of people throwing stones, petrol bombs from the roof of his building. Other videos show Tahir Hussain himself supervising the stone and petrol bomb pelting from his building, with a lathi in his hand. When today media teams visited the building, it was found littered with stones, acid packs, petrol bombs made using cold drink bottles, catapults used to hurl stones and petrol bombs etc.

In another setback to AAP member, the Delhi Police sealed a factory belonging to Tahir Hussain. The factory is located in North-East Delhi’s Khajoori Khas area.

Delhi Riots: IB Constable murdered, dead body recovered from drain in Chand Bagh sent for post mortem

OpIndia Staff -
The dead body of an Intelligence Bureau Constable has been recovered from a drain in North East Delhi amidst communal riots in the national capital.
