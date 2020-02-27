Thursday, February 27, 2020
AAP convenor who referred to murdered IB official Ankit Sharma as 'thulla' kicked out of party

In a status update, referring to Sharma as a ‘thulla’, Panghaal said, "So a thulla called Ankit Sharma was found in the gutter today. Somehow I can't feel sorry for any dead thulla so spare me the elegy."

OpIndia Staff
AAP leader Mayur Panghaal who referred to murdered IB officer as 'thulla'
The Aam Aadmi Party has now suspended one of its leader Mayur Panghaal for making derogatory remarks against the brutal murder of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma. He had referred to him as ‘thulla’ and said that he would never feel sorry for death of a ‘thulla’.

Mayur Panghaal’s ‘thulla’ remark on Facebook

Following the severe condemnation, the Maharashtra unit of Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday came up with a Facebook post stating that Mayur Panghaal was suspended from the party and relieved from all the posts with immediate effect. The AAP Maharashtra called the remarks of Panghaal as ‘callous and provocative’.

“It has come to the party’s notice that Mayur Panghaal, from Navi Mumbai, has made callous, uncalled for and provocative remarks. His views are his alone and he does not speak on behalf of the party. He is immediately relieved from all posts and suspended from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect,” said the post.

Further, the AAP claimed that it had highest regard for martyrs and will not tolerate any insult to them. “We condemn the ghastly murder of late Shri Ankit Sharma, security assistant of IB, and we are with his family in this moment of grief,” the AAP added.

Read: Delhi riots: Petrol Bombs, crates of stones found stored on AAP councillor Tahir Hussain’s rooftop

On Wednesday, Aam Aadmi Party leader Mayur Panghaal had taken to Facebook to comment on the brutal murder of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma in the Delhi anti-Hindu riots. In a status update, referring to Sharma as a ‘thulla’, Panghaal said, “So a thulla called Ankit Sharma was found in the gutter today. Somehow I can’t feel sorry for any dead thulla so spare me the elegy.”

‘Thulla’ is a derogatory term used to refer to policemen. Earlier, AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, too, had referred to Delhi Police as ‘thulla‘.

Panghaal works as a joint convener, Aam Aadmi Party, Navi Mumbai for Belapur constituency. He manages the AAP Facebook page for Belapur constituency. His posts over the years have been consistently pro-Aam Aadmi Party. He has now deactivated his Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Earlier on Wednesday, the dead body of an Intelligence Bureau constable was recovered from a drain in North East Delhi amidst anti-Hindu riots in the national capital. Ankit Sharma, who lived in Chand Bagh, was returning home on Tuesday evening when he was allegedly attacked by a violent mob on the Chand Bagh bridge and beaten to death. The anti-CAA mob later threw his body was later into a drain.

Later, his body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh. It is believed that he was beaten to death and later, the mob disposed of his body by dumping it in the drain. Sharma’s father, Ravindra Sharma, who is also associated with the IB had reportedly held Aam Aadmi Party leader Tahir Hussain of murdering his son.

A day after murder allegations against AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, more videos and images emerged on Thursday showing crates of stones and petrol bombs stored at the rooftop of the AAP leader Tahir Hussain exposing direct link with the anti-CAA riots in Delhi.

