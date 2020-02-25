Thursday, February 27, 2020
Watch: Muslim 'protestors' harass journalist, let him go after he proves he is Muslim

"Mera ID dekhlo pehle, mein Muslim hoon, Kerala media", the journalist is seen shouting as he tries to escape from a Muslim mob that had surrounded him.

OpIndia Staff
Video shows MediaOne journalist being harassed by a mob, allowed to let go only after he reveals he is a Muslim
MediaOne TV journalist harassed, released after he reveals he is Muslim, (courtesy: Twitter)
A video has surfaced where Muslim rioters are seen harassing a journalist on a street while he tries to cover the anti-CAA protests which they have been engaging in. He is later let off after he reveals that he too is a Muslim.

In the video shared on Twitter by a journalist Vayujith, a MediaOne TV reporter is seen surrounded by Muslim protestors. Though it’s not clear where the video is from, a group of Muslim ‘protestors’ can be clearly seen blocking the journalist from covering the protest.

Seconds later, the journalist is seen trying to escape from there on a bike and while doing so he is heard shouting that he too is a Muslim. He asks the rioters to check his identity card for proof. After he shouts out his identity a couple of times the protestors allow him to go from the place.

“Mera ID dekhlo pehle, main Muslim hoon, hum Kerala media hain”, (check my ID first, I’m a Muslim, we are Kerala media) shouts the journalist. One person from the crowd is then heard asking to let him go. “Jaane do”, said the person from the crowd.

Reporters are allegedly having a tough time covering the violence with many of them being threatened and heckled and questioned about their religious identity.

Many other journalists have taken social media to share tales of how they were heckled and some alleged they were questioned about their religious identity.

NDTVsaid its journalist Arvind Gunasekar was hit by rioters while he was at one of the spots in northeast Delhi and lost a tooth. His fellow reporter, Saurabh Shukla, who tried to shield him, was punched, it said.

Today, a JK24 news channel journalist named Akash Napa was shot while covering the riots that have ensued in Delhi by Islamists against the Citizenship Amendment Act. He was reportedly shot at in Delhi’s Maujpur area. He is currently undergoing treatment at Delhi’s at GTB Hospital.

The Muslim extremists have been unleashing violence across the country in the name of anti-CAA protests. Since the last two days, the national capital has been on tenterhooks as Muslim anti-CAA rioters go on a rampage in Delhi against the Citizenship Law.

Incidents of violence, arson, stone-pelting were reported from several parts of the city, especially northeast Delhi as anti-CAA protesters continued wreaking havoc in the national capital in a desperate attempt to attract international media attention while the US president is visiting India.

The death toll in the violence in northeast Delhi has climbed to nine, according to GTB hospital authorities.

