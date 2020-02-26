After the riots in North-East Delhi which were finally brought to a halt by security forces today, the Anti-CAA women protestors have moved to Seelampur to continue their protest against Citizenship Amendment Ac. Earlier they were protesting in front of the Jaffrabad metro station, blocking access to the station, but the sit-in protest there were cleared by police due to riots in the northeast Delhi area. The stretch below Jaffrabad metro station, which was occupied by the mostly woman protesters, was cleared by on Tuesday as the surrounding areas went up on flames and mob unleashed fury calling to vacate the place.

Some people were already protesting at the Seelamour site for the last 2 months, and today nearly 300 women shifted there from Jaffrabad metro station that is nearly a kilometre away and joined the sit-in there. The protesters said that they have relocated for their own safety, as local leaders, clerics and activists requested them to shift. A call for relocation was also made from the local mosque after the evening prayers.

Volunteers coordinating the protests said that they were having to navigate between the two protest sites, and women protesters reaching the Jaffrabad site had become a challenge due to the violence. Volunteers formed a human chain around the women so that they can safely shift from Jaffrabad to Seelampur.

The protests against CAA hit the streets of Delhi in the middle of December last year, which led to riots in Seelampur-Jamia and other parts of the country. The Islamist mob set ablaze, destroyed and Vandalised crores of public property in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

The Islamists took the agitation further with the Shaheen Bagh sit-in protests including women and Children against CAA and NRC, that was expected to meet an end after mediation by supreme court lawyers but the protestors continues there, with additional protesters gathered at Jaffrabad Metro station, further leading to the violent clashes among groups and the police.

The death toll of the Delhi riots has reached 20 including policeman Ratan Lal, and more than 200 people are injured. On Wednesday, the fury in ecosystem mounted when IB officer Ankit Sharma was found murdered in a drain in North-east Delhi amidst the communal riots.

Today the Delhi Commissioner of Police, Amulya Patnaik said that the situation in Delhi under control, as normalcy is coming back to the areas affected by the clashes.