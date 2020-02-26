Thursday, February 27, 2020
Delhi riots: CM Kejriwal requests Home Minister to call in the Army, security personnel conduct flag-march as death toll rises to 20

The national capital remains on tenterhooks as anti-CAA rioters go on a rampage in Delhi against the Citizenship Law.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Home Minister Amit Shah and requested to call in the army to control the communal violence in Delhi that broke out on 24th February 2020.

He also requested that the curfew be imposed in other affected areas immediately. Meanwhile, the security personnel have conducted flag march in a few areas in the morning.

Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) SN Shrivastava and Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), Satish Golcha inspecting the Jafrabad area. SN Shrivastava was appointed as Special CP on Tuesday night. He has been the ADG west zone (CRPF) in J&K. As per Sunil Kumar Gautam, Medical Superintendent, Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, the death toll has now reached 20.

The national capital remains on tenterhooks as anti-CAA rioters go on a rampage in Delhi against the Citizenship Law. Incidents of violence, arson, stone-pelting are being reported from several parts of the city, especially northeast Delhi as anti-CAA protesters continued wreaking havoc in the national capital.

