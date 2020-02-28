Saturday, February 29, 2020
Home News Reports As the coronavirus outbreak expands to more countries, it may have adverse effect on stock markets: Report
Economy and FinanceNews Reports

As the coronavirus outbreak expands to more countries, it may have adverse effect on stock markets: Report

Although India is not directly affected, a global risk-off mode means foreign investors will be shuffling their portfolios and gold to safe havens such as US Treasuries

OpIndia Staff
Engagements80

It seems the markets might not be away from the impact of the deadly Coronavirus. A report by Livemint showed that investors have been selling the stocks with Nifty 50 being down 7% from in the past six trading sessions.

On Friday, Bajaj Finance Ltd was trading 7% lower. Experts feel that the impact of the virus can potentially start a long-term global slowdown. The fall in the trade is also due to the present equity valuations which are already stretched.

The report further states that both domestic and global markets were already trading at record levels and extremely high valuations a month ago. Nifty soared to a price-earnings multiple of over 19 times on the financial year of 2021 earnings, which is quite worrisome. Any slowdown in the global markets will see the stocks getting re-priced at lower rates.

- Ad - - article resumes -

The larger concern remains to what extent will the markets be affected by the virus. Europe is now registering new cases while America has also seen a spike in cases. Global equity research firm Jefferies has warned that the outbreak of the disease can not just cause a problem for hospitals but also rattle the markets as well. Jefferies further noted, “If not managed correctly, this could significantly rattle markets.”

Tourism, as well as the airline sector, are in danger of shrinking if the virus remains rampant. Due to Wuhan being the origin point of this disease, prices of major metals are down. Sectors such as pharmaceuticals and upstream oil and gas companies are also vulnerable to a slowdown since China accounts for about 15% of the global economy.

Although India is not directly affected, a global risk-off mode means foreign investors will be shuffling their portfolios and gold to safe havens such as US Treasuries. So, prolonged uncertainty in the equity market cannot be ruled out until the impact of the virus can be quantified and curtailed.

The markets can regain itself, depending on the pace to which the virus can be contained.
According to Marc Faber, the coronavirus is just the catalyst to a decline which had started by ignoring the slowdown of the global economy since 2019. So the virus simply has enforced its impact. On Friday, the BSE Sensex plunged nearly 1,450 points amid rising concerns of the virus.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Delhi Riots: IB Constable murdered, dead body recovered from drain in Chand Bagh sent for post mortem

OpIndia Staff -
The dead body of an Intelligence Bureau Constable has been recovered from a drain in North East Delhi amidst communal riots in the national capital.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Ankit Sharma

Delhi riots: Ankit Sharma was stabbed over 400 times for four to six hours, ‘never seen such mutilation in our life,’ say forensic doctors

OpIndia Staff -
Petrol bombs, stones found on rooftop of Tahir Hussain, Javed Akhtar says police looking for him because he is Muslim

Petrol bombs, stones found on rooftop of Tahir Hussain, Javed Akhtar says police looking for him because he is a Muslim

OpIndia Staff -

Mohammad Shahrukh becomes ‘Anurag Mishra’. NDTV’s Ravish Kumar takes misinformation and conjectures to a whole new level

OpIndia Staff -
Eyewitness tells that Muslims in their locality have been preparing for riots since long, they had hoarded stones in their houses

Chronology of events that led to the Delhi Riots and the Khilafat 2.0: The call for a Direction Action Day next?

K Bhattacharjee -
Women from the same locality where Ankit Sharma was killed say 'rioters took off their clothes and did indecent things in front of our daughters'

Delhi riots ground report: Women from Chand Bagh say ‘rioters took off our girl’s clothes, sent them back naked’

केशव मालान -

Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: NDTV edits out visuals of a Mosque with huge pile of stones from drone footage, shows only ‘secular’ rooftops

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: Minutes after AAP suspends murder accused Tahir Hussain, Amanatullah Khan gives him clean chit

Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: Minutes after AAP suspends murder accused Tahir Hussain, Amanatullah Khan gives him clean chit

OpIndia Staff -
37 killed in the Delhi riots, 21 die due to gunshot, 4 each by stabbing, assault: Here are the victims who have been identified so far

37 killed in the Delhi riots, 21 die due to gunshot, 4 each by stabbing, assault: Here are the victims who have been identified so far

OpIndia Staff -
Anti-CAA rioters bore drill machine into young man's skull

Anti-CAA riots: 19 year old Vivek attacked in his own shop, drill machine bored into his head

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai

Rajdeep Sardesai issued an unconditional apology to an IPS officer in November 2019 for spreading fake news in 2007

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

211,501FansLike
240,536FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com