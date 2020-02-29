Sunday, March 1, 2020
‘Being treated like a terrorist’, says SP leader Azam Khan en route to Rampur court for a hearing in forgery case

The Khan family was taken out of Rampur jail at 4.30 a.m on February 27 (Thursday) amid tight security and brought by road to Sitapur jail.

OpIndia Staff
Azam Khan, wife and son arrested
SP leader Azam Khan inside a police van while he was being taken to Rampur, (courtesy: ANI)
The senior leader of Samajwadi Party and Member of Parliament Azam Khan who is currently lodged in Sitapur jail was on his way to Rampur today for a hearing in the fake affidavit case for which he was arrested on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters from inside a police van while he was being taken to Rampur, the senior SP leader alleged that he was being treated like a terrorist by the jail authorities.

“They are treating me like a terrorist,” said the senior SP leader Azam Khan.

The Khan family was taken out of Rampur jail at 4.30 a.m on February 27 (Thursday) amid tight security and brought by road to Sitapur jail. According to official sources, the decision to shift had been taken in view of the reported protests being planned by his supporters in Rampur.

Ever since Azam Khan’s family has been shifted to Sitapur Jail, the jail authorities have been keeping a close watch on the entire jail through 30 CCTV cameras. Who is coming to meet Azam Khan? How many people meet him and how long the meeting lasted, everything is being monitored by the authorities.

Azam Khan was sent to seven days of judicial custody along with his wife Tanzeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam after they surrendered in the District Court on February 26 (Wednesday). They were sent to custody in the fake affidavit case.

As per reports, Azam Khan and his family had been ignoring summons by the courts in various cases lodged against them after which warrants had been issued. The next hearing will be on March 2.

On February 25 (Tuesday), The local MP-MLA court in Rampur had ordered attachment of the properties of Azam Khan, his wife Tanzeen Fatima and Abdullah Azam after non-bailable warrants were issued against them in one of the cases but they still refused to appear in court. The family has been ignoring court summon for months.

MP Azam Khan made several attempts earlier to get anticipatory bail but was denied by the court. The MP and his family have several non-bailable warrants issued against them.

Several cases are lodged against Rampur MP Azam Khan. In September last year, Rampur Police in Uttar Pradesh had booked Azam Khan on allegations of ‘stealing goats’ following the complaint which was filed in October 2016.

It was first land-grabbing, then lion statues, followed by books and valuable manuscripts. He has also been booked for ‘stealing buffaloes’ and later the Rampur MP was also booked for electricity theft. The power supply to Azam Khan’s resort ‘Humsafar’ in Uttar Pradesh was cut after raids were conducted in the resort by the Uttar Pradesh electricity department.

Khan had landed in a major land grabbing case after irregularities and allegations against his family’s Mohammad Ali Jauhar University surfaced last year. The University was raided by Rampur police following a complaint by the principal of Madrasa Aliya, wherein he stated that 9000 books and rare manuscripts from the Madrasa have been stolen.

His son Abdullah Azam was booked for forgery in birth date documents. Suar MLA Abdullah Azam Khan had to lose his membership of the state assembly after he was found guilty of forgery.

