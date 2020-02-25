Thursday, February 27, 2020
Home News Reports AgustaWestland case: CBI court disallows Christian Michel's plea to meet his foreign lawyer
News Reports

AgustaWestland case: CBI court disallows Christian Michel’s plea to meet his foreign lawyer

Michel is the alleged middleman and accused in the 3600 Cr VVIP chopper scam. He was extradited from UAE in 2018.

OpIndia Staff
Agustawestland ,middleman Picture credit: business today
Engagements159

A Special CBI court on Tuesday dismissed a plea by Christian Michel to meet his foreign legal aide Rosemary Patrizzi to hold a legal interview in Tihar Jail. Michel had sought to meet Patrizzi in accordance with his rights to meet his Indian attorneys in jail while in judicial custody.

As per Tihar jail rules, if a foreign lawyer, if intending or visit the accused as a friend can be allowed. The Court opined that it was clear from the reading of these Rules that only Legal Practitioners registered under the Advocates Act, 1961 are permitted to meet the accused and have a legal interview.

Advocate Aljo Joseph, appearing for Michel submitted that accused is a British citizen and does not have any friends or relatives in India and sought that the accused may be allowed to meet his lawyers in Jail during the period of judicial custody so that the accused will be in a position to explain his case for defense.

- Ad - - article resumes -

It is also submitted that the accused is facing prosecution in different countries and not all the cases are being handled by Indian lawyers. The court further noted that no details of cases pending outside India regarding which the accused intends to have a discussion with a foreign lawyer. The discussion should take place while legal interviews which had been mentioned in the application.

It is notable that the foreign attorney of Michel had a meeting in February 2019 when she intended to meet him as a friend.

Michel is the alleged middleman and accused in the 3600 Cr VVIP chopper scam. He was extradited from UAE in 2018. Michel is currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with alleged irregularities in multi Crore VVIP Chopper deal case and Money laundering.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Delhi Riots: IB Constable murdered, dead body recovered from drain in Chand Bagh sent for post mortem

OpIndia Staff -
The dead body of an Intelligence Bureau Constable has been recovered from a drain in North East Delhi amidst communal riots in the national capital.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Anti-CAA rioters bore drill machine into young man's skull

Anti-CAA riots: 19 year old Vivek attacked in his own shop, drill machine bored into his head

OpIndia Staff -

“A thulla called Ankit Sharma was found in the gutter today”: AAP convener’s statement on murder of IB official in Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -

Mosque attacked during Delhi riots and Hanuman flag foisted? Rana Ayyub reports video, The Wire changed its report: Here is everything that happened

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim mob from inside the house of AAP corporator Mohammed Tahir Hussain dragged and killed IB sleuth Ankit Sharma

IB sleuth Ankit Sharma and two others were dragged by a Muslim mob inside AAP corporator Tahir Hussain’s house: Eyewitnesses

OpIndia Staff -
Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu organisations call for bandh, hold massive protests against repeated violence by Muslim mobs in Gujarat's Khambhat

Gujarat: Thousands of Hindus march in Khambhat, call for a bandh after rioting and looting by Muslim mobs

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu man killed in Delhi's Brahmapuri area by a Muslim mob

Delhi anti-CAA riots: Amidst chants of ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ and ‘Nara e Taqbeer’, Hindu man killed by a Muslim mob in Brahmapuri

OpIndia Staff -

Mohammad Shahrukh becomes ‘Anurag Mishra’. NDTV’s Ravish Kumar takes misinformation and conjectures to a whole new level

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi riots: How leftists are using Wikipedia to write the first draft of biased history

OpIndia Staff -

“Rioters killed rioters, no provision to give relief to them”: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath goes tough on anti-CAA rioters

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

211,002FansLike
238,658FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com