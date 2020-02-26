Thursday, February 27, 2020
Home News Reports Delhi riots: HC's midnight hearing, NSA Doval visits NE Delhi, death toll at 17, read details here
CrimeNews Reports

Delhi riots: HC’s midnight hearing, NSA Doval visits NE Delhi, death toll at 17, read details here

As of Wednesday morning, the areas of Jaffrabad, Maujpur Chowk and 66 Futa road have all been cleared and protestors have left the areas. Curfew has been imposed in several areas, including Maujpur, Jaffrabad, Chand Bagh and Karawal Nagar of North East Delhi.

OpIndia Staff
Death toll reaches 17 in Delhi, curfew in several areas, Jaffrabad, Maujpur protest venues cleared
Anti-CAA riots in Delhi, image via Firstpost
Engagements772

The violent riots that had engulfed the national capital since days had continued yesterday too, despite tightened security measures. In last night’s development, it is reported that the death toll in the anti-CAA violence has escalated to 17, including a Delhi police head constable.

Senior IPS officer SN Srivastava was appointed as the Special Commissioner (Law and Order) of Delhi Police in a late evening order. He was repatriated from CRPF.

Srivastava was also part of the urgent meeting convened by Home Minister Amit Shah late last night that lasted over 3 hours. The attendees constituted home ministry officials and Delhi Police personnel.

- Ad - - article resumes -

As per reports, security was enhanced at areas where Delhi shares a border with UP. With the widespread crackdown on rioters, it was reported that the Delhi police had given ‘Shoot at sight’ orders.

Read: Former ADG of J&K deputed, curfew imposed in some parts, shoot at sight orders issued by Delhi Police in aftermath of anti-CAA riots: Reports

The Jaffrabad Metro Station area where Muslim groups had gathered pretending to protest against the CAA was cleared last night. Personnel of the Delhi Police had removed all anti-CAA protestors blocking the area last night.

As of Wednesday morning, the areas of Jaffrabad, Maujpur Chowk and 66 Futa road have all been cleared and protestors have left the areas. Curfew has been imposed in several areas, including Maujpur, Jaffrabad, Chand Bagh and Karawal Nagar areas of North East Delhi.

The Delhi High Court had held a midnight hearing and had asked the Delhi Police to ensure the safety of all injured persons during the anti-CAA riots. In a late-night hearing at Justice S Muralidhar’s residence, an HC bench had ordered the Delhi Police to deploy all resources to ensure safe passage to injured persons for treatment.

Keeping in view the unrest in the city, the CBSE, upon the request of the Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi, ordered that all class 10th and class 12th exams scheduled for February 26 in North East Delhi will be postponed.

NSA Ajit Doval had visited several areas in the violence-torn North East Delhi. As per reports, he met police personnel to evaluate the situation and also met some community leaders.

As per latest reports, over 17 people, including police head constable Ratan Lal, have been killed so far. Over 200 people, including 48 police personnel have been injured. Yesterday, the anti-CAA rioters had also thrown acid at some paramilitary personnel.

A 19-year-old boy named Vivek is struggling for his life in a hospital after a drill machine was inserted into his skull.

In another development, people from the Jamia Coordination Committee and alumni of the Jamia Millia Islamia held a demonstration outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in Delhi, demanding action against perpetrators of the violence. The Jamia protestors were reportedly dispersed with water cannons by security personnel. They were seen raising ‘Kejriwal Murdabad’ slogans.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Delhi riots, Delhi weather, Delhi news

Big Story

Delhi Riots: IB Constable murdered, dead body recovered from drain in Chand Bagh sent for post mortem

OpIndia Staff -
The dead body of an Intelligence Bureau Constable has been recovered from a drain in North East Delhi amidst communal riots in the national capital.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Anti-CAA rioters bore drill machine into young man's skull

Anti-CAA riots: 19 year old Vivek attacked in his own shop, drill machine bored into his head

OpIndia Staff -

“A thulla called Ankit Sharma was found in the gutter today”: AAP convener’s statement on murder of IB official in Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -

Mosque attacked during Delhi riots and Hanuman flag foisted? Rana Ayyub reports video, The Wire changed its report: Here is everything that happened

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim mob from inside the house of AAP corporator Mohammed Tahir Hussain dragged and killed IB sleuth Ankit Sharma

IB sleuth Ankit Sharma and two others were dragged by a Muslim mob inside AAP corporator Tahir Hussain’s house: Eyewitnesses

OpIndia Staff -
Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu organisations call for bandh, hold massive protests against repeated violence by Muslim mobs in Gujarat's Khambhat

Gujarat: Thousands of Hindus march in Khambhat, call for a bandh after rioting and looting by Muslim mobs

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu man killed in Delhi's Brahmapuri area by a Muslim mob

Delhi anti-CAA riots: Amidst chants of ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ and ‘Nara e Taqbeer’, Hindu man killed by a Muslim mob in Brahmapuri

OpIndia Staff -

Mohammad Shahrukh becomes ‘Anurag Mishra’. NDTV’s Ravish Kumar takes misinformation and conjectures to a whole new level

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi riots: How leftists are using Wikipedia to write the first draft of biased history

OpIndia Staff -

“Rioters killed rioters, no provision to give relief to them”: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath goes tough on anti-CAA rioters

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

211,002FansLike
238,658FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com