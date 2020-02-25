The national capital remains on tenterhooks as Muslim anti-CAA rioters go on a rampage in Delhi against the Citizenship Law, seeking to draw international attention amidst the high-profile visit of US President Donald Trump.

Incidents of violence, arson, stone-pelting were reported from several parts of the city, especially northeast Delhi as anti-CAA protesters continued wreaking havoc in the national capital in a desperate attempt to attract international media attention while the US president is visiting India.

According to reports, stone-pelting has again started between two groups near Bhajanpura chowk. In the pictures shared by news agency ANI, the frenzied mob is seen indiscriminately pelting stones near a barricaded road in Bhajanpura chowk in Northeast Delhi.

Stone pelting again starts, between two groups near Bhajanpura chowk in #NorthEastDelhi pic.twitter.com/ppf2oZ5xBT — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

- Ad - - article resumes -

Last night violent clashes, stone pelting, arson had broken out in several areas if Delhi. Chandbagh, Karawal Nagar, Kadampuri, Maujpur, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura also saw violent riots by the anti-CAA jihadi mob. Several buses have been set on fire too.

As per latest reports, paramilitary personnel has also been brought to Kardampuri area after gunshots were heard. A total of 7 people, including a policeman, have so far been killed. A journalist has reportedly been injured too.

Read: Anti-CAA riots in Delhi: Tyre market gutted, section 144 in several places, home minister holds urgent meeting

A tyre market in Gokulpuri was gutted by rioters. Delhi police head constable Ratan Lal was killed by these violent rioters with their stone-pelting. DCP Shahdara Amit Sharma was seriously injured as a violent mob attacked him and set his car on fire.

Prior to this, it was reported how videos of the clashes are emerging in which anti-CAA protesters are brazenly indulging in acts of violence and arson. In one such video that is going viral on the Internet, the body of a Hindu activist was seen being dragged to the far end of a street in Brahmapuri even as the violent Muslim mob passionately shouts slogans of “Nara e Taqbeer, Allahu Akbar”. A bike parked nearby is also seen being torched by the anti-CAA rioters.

It has now been confirmed that a Hindu activist named Vinod had died in the clashes that broke out in Delhi’s Brahmapuri area.

Earlier yesterday, several Muslim anti-CAA rioters went on a rampage clashing with Pro-CAA groups in Maujpur near Jaffrabad. Soon, Muslim mobs had taken to the streets in several areas of Delhi, pelting stones, setting shops, vehicles to fire and even firing bullets on policemen. Heavy stone-pelting and vandalism of public property has been reported in several areas. The man who opened fire at the police officials was later identified as one Shahrukh.

A Delhi police constable named Ratan Lal lost his life in the riots that ensued in Delhi in wake of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. DCP Shahdara Amit Sharma was seriously injured during stone-pelting by the Muslim mob in Delhi’s Gokulpuri.

The violence escalated and spread to other regions of Delhi where anti-CAA protesters ran riot, engaging in violent skirmishes with pro-CAA supporters and law enforcement personnel.