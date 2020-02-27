Friday, February 28, 2020
Delhi riots: Pleas filed against Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka over hate speech, HC may hear tomorrow

The petition is filed by advocate Chetan Sharma. In the petition, he alleges that these leaders delivered hate speeches against CAA and evoked the masses against the law, which led to violence in Delhi.

OpIndia Staff
Advocate Chetan Sharma files petition in Delhi HC seeking FIR against Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka for alleged hate speech
Plea seeking FIR against Sonia, Rahul and priyanka and others for provocative speech which led to riots. Picture courtesy: News24
Pleas have been filed in Delhi High court seeking FIR against Indian National Congress interim Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Former congress president, and MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi, and Congress party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi for delivering provocative speeches to incite violence.

The Delhi court has admitted the pleas and has scheduled hearing for Friday.

Furthermore, the pleas also include the names of Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, AIMIM Chief Assaduddin Owaisi, and Waris Pathan. The petitioners are seeking an FIR against these for hate speech accusing them of misleading the crowd on the Citizenship Amendment Act leading to gruesome riots in Delhi.

The petition also reportedly seeks an SIT investigation to look into the hate speeches made by the above-mentioned leaders. A group named Lawyers Voice has reportedly moved the petitions.

BJP Leader and Supreme court lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay has also filed a plea in the Supreme court on Thursday seeking action against those who delivered hate speeches and demanded proceedings against violence mongers as per law commission’s report.

