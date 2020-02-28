Anti-Hindu riots: Delhi HC issues notice to centre, police over petition seeking FIR against Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka and others for hate speech

The Delhi High Court has issued notice to Delhi Police, Delhi government and the Centre in connection with a petition seeking registration of FIRs against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for hate speech during anti-Hindu riots in Delhi, reports Bar and Bench.

The petition also seeks the registration of hate speech FIRs against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, riot-accused AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, AIMIM leaders Waris Pathan and Akbaruddin Owaisi, and Advocate Mehmood Pracha.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued the notice to Delhi Police and Centre seeking cases against opposition party leaders and several others. The petition has been filed by Lawyers Voice, through Advocate Archana Sharma.

Apart from seeking registration of FIRs, the petition also seeks the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the alleged hate speeches. The matter will be heard next on April 13.

The petitioners submitted the speeches made by Sonia Gandhi, Manish Sisodia and others to the court and stated that they were against national interest and provoked the masses.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court had issued another notice to the Union government in connection with the impleadment application seeking FIR against controversial George Soros-linked ‘activist’ Harsh Mander, and rabble-rousers like RJ Sayema, Swara Bhaskar, Amanatullah Khan (AAP Party) under appropriate IPCs & IT Act and also directions to NIA to conduct an investigation into anti-Hindu riots.

Addition to these notices, the Delhi HC had also issued a notice to the center in connection with impleadment application filed by the Hindu Sena President for registration of FIR against AIMIM leaders Akbaruddin Owaisi, Asaduddin Owaisi and Waris Pathan for hate speech.

Apart from seeking registration of FIRs, petitioner Sanjiv Kumar also sought a direction to the National Investigation Agency to conduct a probe into anti-Hindu riots in Delhi. The application also carried a screenshot of an OpIndia report to state that RJ Sayema had incited a mob to gather outside police headquarters during anti-CAA protests.