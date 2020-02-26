Thursday, February 27, 2020
Normalcy returning to North-East Delhi, several confidence building measures being taken: Delhi Police Commissioner

Section 144 of the IPC has been imposed in entire North East district of Delhi for a month

OpIndia Staff
Commissioner of Delhi Police, Amulya Patnaik has said that normalcy is returning in riot-hit North-East Delhi to a larger extent, and senior officers are on rounds and extra forces have been deployed in the area. He said things are being brought back to normal.

Speaking to the media, Patnaik said, “Normalcy has returned in North-East district to a large extent, senior officers are on rounds, extra forces have been given and a lot of confidence-building measures are being taken. Things being brought back to normal. We are also associating in peace committee meetings.”

He added, “You must have seen that these incidents had taken place in interior lanes of the city. Whenever calls were made the police has reached. As soon as the police reached strict action was taken. In some places police also recused people in distress.”

Around 17 people were killed and more than 200 were injured in the North-East Delhi riots raging since Monday. Localities of Chandbagh, Bhajanpura, Gokulpuri, Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Kardampuri witnessed the heinous clashes between two groups pelting stones and hurling petrol bombs at each other. While police tried controlling the situation, in return they became a victim of the communal clash losing police personnel and badly injuring Deputy Superintendent of Police Amit Sharma.

Delhi Police has imposed curfew in some parts of North-East Delhi which have been affected by the recent anti-CAA riots. Internet services were suspended in Seelampur, Jaffrabad, and Maujpur, while section 144 of the IPC has been imposed in entire North East district of Delhi for a month, from February 24 to March 24. Delhi Police Commissioner also said on Tuesday that sufficient police force to overcome the riots is deployed debunking the rumours of lack of police force to control Delhi riots.

Security forces, including police and central armed forces, conducted flag marches in several areas in northeast Delhi following the widespread riot, arson, stone-pelting and firing of guns. Entry and exit gates at five metro stations in the area, which were closed during the violence, have now been opened.

