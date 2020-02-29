Sunday, March 1, 2020
Home Specials OpIndia Scoops Delhi riots ground report: Muslim women rained down acid from the terrace, slingshots were used to hurl petrol bombs
News ReportsSpecialsOpIndia Scoops

Delhi riots ground report: Muslim women rained down acid from the terrace, slingshots were used to hurl petrol bombs

A person who had come to see his burnt shop claimed that the Muslim houses, on the other side of the road were all safe and intact.

OpIndia Staff
In some locality of northeast Delhi, Muslim women actively participated in fanning riots by hurling acid and casting petrol bombs at Hindus
Hindu shops burnt to ground by Muslim anti-CAA rioters in Northeast Delhi
Engagements3399

Large swathes of northeast Delhi were in throes of unprecedented violence as Muslim anti-CAA rioters went on a rampage. The situation in Karawal Nagar, one of the highly sensitive neighbourhood in northeast Delhi was the area which arguably borne the maximum devastation. OpIndia team decided to visit the strife-torn region to comprehend the ravages of the violence inflicted by the Muslim mob.

On visiting the “Bhagwan Shiva Chowk” in Karawal Nagar’s Shiv Vihar, we saw bricks and stones irregularly strewn across the road, giving an impression that the place might have been a witness to a gory pitched battle. In the adjoining areas, houses owned by Hindu appeared badly damaged and in a deplorable situation. A Hindu DRP school was burnt down while shops owned by Hindus were razed down. A potter was inconsolably weeping as his months of hard work laid in ruins. On the other hand, a food stall was severely burnt, including the stove and benches.

We then proceeded towards Shiv Vihar Chowk, where attacks were carried out from the Muslim school Rajdhani. The DRP school of Hindus were reduced to ashes. There were about 300 riotous goons in the Rajdhani school. A person who had come to see his burnt shop claimed that the Muslim houses, on the other side of the road were all safe and intact.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: Shiv Vihar ground report: Tale of two schools, one owned by a Muslim used as a war base, the other, owned by a Hindu, gutted by Islamists

When he examined the claim made by the person, we found that the Muslim locality, on the other side of the road was unharmed and secure, while the Hindu shops were blown into smithereens. When we asked about the glaring incongruency to a person who was serving tea and snacks to the security forces deployed in the region, he said that the attack had emanated from the same Muslim houses. Muslim women were also standing on their roofs and attacking the police forces with acid, he added.

According to one eyewitness who saw the pogrom against Hindus claimed that in response to Muslim mob’s attack, Hindus too tried to mount an assault in self-defence but they were mostly at the receiving end as the Muslim rioters were perched at a higher elevation in Rajdhani school and had a clear aim to target the Hindus. Dinesh Munshi was shot in the head, after which he died. He added that despite this, Hindus assisted many Muslim women to their homes who were stuck in the struggle between the two sides. Hindus continued helping the needy ones while Muslims kept raining petrol bombs and hurling stones, he said.

Read: Anti-Hindu Delhi Riots: Jamia Coordination Committee’s extensive campaign in riot affected areas and Sharjeel Imam’s possible link

There’s still an air of fear and apprehension in the region, as people are reluctant to come in front of the camera and name the culprits. They claim that they have to stay in this area, If they come out and speak the truth, tomorrow nobody will come forth to help them if anything untoward happens to them.

When asked where was the police when Hindus in the region came under attack, the residents said that police was present at the spot but they were not authorised to shoot the rioters.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Delhi riots ground report: Muslim women rained down acid from the terrace, slingshots were used to hurl petrol bombs

OpIndia Staff -
In some locality of northeast Delhi, Muslim women actively participated in fanning riots by hurling acid and casting petrol bombs at Hindus
Shiv Vihar, Delhi: Contrast with Hindu shops being reduced to smithereens while the Muslim houses standing intact
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Ankit Sharma

Delhi riots: Ankit Sharma was stabbed over 400 times for four to six hours, ‘never seen such mutilation in our life,’ say forensic doctors

OpIndia Staff -
Petrol bombs, stones found on rooftop of Tahir Hussain, Javed Akhtar says police looking for him because he is Muslim

Petrol bombs, stones found on rooftop of Tahir Hussain, Javed Akhtar says police looking for him because he is a Muslim

OpIndia Staff -

Mohammad Shahrukh becomes ‘Anurag Mishra’. NDTV’s Ravish Kumar takes misinformation and conjectures to a whole new level

OpIndia Staff -
Eyewitness tells that Muslims in their locality have been preparing for riots since long, they had hoarded stones in their houses

Chronology of events that led to the Delhi Riots and the Khilafat 2.0: The call for a Direction Action Day next?

K Bhattacharjee -
Women from the same locality where Ankit Sharma was killed say 'rioters took off their clothes and did indecent things in front of our daughters'

Delhi riots ground report: Women from Chand Bagh say ‘rioters took off our girl’s clothes, sent them back naked’

केशव मालान -
Ex-Congress Municipal councillor Ishrat Jahan arrested by police for inciting violence

Congress leader Ishrat Jahan arrested for instigating violence during Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -

Watch: Muslim youths hurl abuses at Hindus, openly threaten to rape Hindu women in a now viral video

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: NDTV edits out visuals of a Mosque with huge pile of stones from drone footage, shows only ‘secular’ rooftops

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: Minutes after AAP suspends murder accused Tahir Hussain, Amanatullah Khan gives him clean chit

Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: Minutes after AAP suspends murder accused Tahir Hussain, Amanatullah Khan gives him clean chit

OpIndia Staff -
37 killed in the Delhi riots, 21 die due to gunshot, 4 each by stabbing, assault: Here are the victims who have been identified so far

37 killed in the Delhi riots, 21 die due to gunshot, 4 each by stabbing, assault: Here are the victims who have been identified so far

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

211,743FansLike
241,390FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com