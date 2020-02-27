Friday, February 28, 2020
Delhi anti-Hindu riots: 'Maine topi pehni aur apna naam Imran bataya', a Hindu narrates how he saved himself from Islamist mob

The Hindu man says that the mob at first pulled him and began to assault him, but moments later when he told them that his name was Imran they let him off.

OpIndia Staff
Islamist mobs have gone on a rampage in Delhi where the anti-Hindu riots have claimed several lives and given rise to horror stories in the process. After a Hindu told OpIndia how the Delhi anti-Hindu riots are creating a situation where a devout man has to hide every symbol that gave away his religion, another Hindu from Delhi’s Chand Bagh divulged how he saved himself from the frenzied Islamist mob by hiding his true identity. He says that he wore a “topi” and called himself “Imran” to keep safe from the Islamists who attacked him while he was returning from his work.

He says that the mob at first pulled him and began to assault him, but moments later when he told them that his name was Imran they let him off.

“Arre mein toh Imran hoon yaar, mein tumhara bhai hoon, mere ko kyun cheech rahe ho” (My name is Imran, my friends, I’m your brother, why are you’ll pulling me), the Hindu resident of Chand Bagh told the Islamists to save himself from their horror. On hearing this the mob let him off and he quickly ran back to his house, the Hindu resident recounts the horror while speaking to OpInida.

Read: One cut off his own Kalawa, another, removed ‘Sri Ram’ sticker from his bike: A tale of Maujpur’s Dara Hua Hindus

At this point, though it is unclear as to in what context, he is heard mentioning AAP councillor Tahir Hussain’s building.

It becomes imperative to note here that Tahir Hussain is the AAP leader from whose terrace, not just petrol bombs, but sacks full of brick pieces, stones, acid packs and even catapults to hurl the stones were discovered. In fact, IB officer Ankit Sharma murder was done by Islamists that emerged from Tahir Hussain’s house.

On being asked as to from where they are getting their food supplies and staples, the women resident say that they have locked themselves up in their houses for the last four days. They are all staying hungry as the stock of staples in their houses has depleted. They are asking their neighbours for basics like sugar, tea and milk and somehow sustain but are not leaving their locality in fear of being identified by the Islamists who have been targetting the Hindus in this anti-Hindu riots in Delhi.

Read: Delhi riots: Hindu shopkeeper ruined, shop looted and burned because he supported PM Modi

Delhi has been burning as Islamists ran amok, resorting to stone-pelting, arson and vandalism, destroying public properties worth crores and hurting several police personnel and civilians in the ensuing mayhem. The Islamist mob have been selectively targetting the Hindu’s in the national capital.

Be it from the murdered IB official Ankit Sharma to head Constable Ratan Lal, from Vinod Kumar to Dilwar Singh and many others, Hindus in several areas of Delhi have been attacked in a planned manner by Islamist mobs.

Read: Islamists chopped his limbs, burnt him alive: Dilwar Singh’s family narrates horror of Delhi’s anti-Hindu riots

In Maujpur, stories of how Hindus were forced to cut off their own Kalawas and remove ‘Sri Ram’ sticker from their bikes to save themselves from the ‘Mohammaden mob’ coming for them since the Delhi anti-Hindu riots broke out.

