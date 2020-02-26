Thursday, February 27, 2020
Home News Reports “Journalist” Sagarika Ghose and assorted ‘liberals’ ask Arvind Kejriwal to open CM’s relief fund to crowdfund reconstruction of mosque damaged in Delhi riots
News Reports

“Journalist” Sagarika Ghose and assorted ‘liberals’ ask Arvind Kejriwal to open CM’s relief fund to crowdfund reconstruction of mosque damaged in Delhi riots

Many liberals displayed cheerful readiness in joining “journalist” Sagarika Ghose in her demand to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to create a relief fund for reconstruction of Ashok Nagar mosque

OpIndia Staff
Journalist Sagarika along with several other liberals demand Arvind Kejriwal to open relief fund to rebuild Mosque in Delhi
Rioters in Delhi stone-pelting at police(Source: India Today)
Engagements596

The National Capital of the country was in throes of unprecedented violence as Muslim anti-CAA protesters ran amok, indulging in violent skirmishes with pro-CAA supporters and law enforcement officials, especially in northeast Delhi.

The total breakdown of the law and order was evident by the fact that several policemen suffered injuries, with one head constable of Delhi police and one IB Constable losing their lives and a DCP being severely injured. The situation exacerbated as religious places of worship were targeted by the sparring sides. According to several reports, a mosque in Delhi’s Ashok Nagar was vandalised by a mob, a video of which was doing the rounds on the Internet.

Even as the anti-CAA rioters continued to hold the city by ransom, assorted liberals, spearheaded by “journalist” Sagarika Ghose floated a crowdfunding measure to rebuild the mosque in Ashok Nagar, that was reportedly damaged during the riots. She suggested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal start a chief minister’s relief fund to rebuild the mosque in northeast Delhi, the epicentre of the violent riots.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Sagarika tweeted, “I would like to contribute to re-building of Ashok Ngr mosque & towards bereaved families, including of Constable Ratan Lal. CM @ArvindKejriwal pls start a chief minister’s relief fund to rebuild NE Delhi @AamAadmiParty #DelhiRiots2020. Let’s do it, Dilli. Let’s rebuild, restore.”

Soon after Sagarika appealed the Delhi CM to institute a relief fund to rebuild the mosque, assorted liberals descended on her timeline, extending their support to the idea.

Actor Swara Bhasker, who has been instigating Muslims against the CAA, supported the initiative mooted by Sagarika and responded with “Me Too” on her tweet.

Indian Express journalist Harneet Singh too rallied behind Sagarika and backed her proposal to renovate the mosque.

Businessman Zafar Sareshwala too extended his support saying he would like to participate in the noble cause.

Quoting Sagarika’s tweet, washed-up actress Amyra Dastur said “Yes PLEASE! Would love to contribute to this! What a beautiful initiative.”

However, there were some netizens who were not enthused with the idea of crowdfunding reconstruction of the mosque. Taking a leaf out of liberals’ book, they suggested that instead of a mosque, a school or perhaps a hospital, which has a far more utilitarian value than a religious place, should be constructed instead.

One of the Twitter users did not mince words in expressing his disapproval with Sagarika’s idea of funding the rebuilding of mosques. The user sardonically added that since many mosques have been destroyed, there are enough empty plots for the construction of schools or hospitals.

Another user echoed similar sentiments asking Sagarika why not build a school or hospital at the site of the destroyed mosque as there are enough mosques already.

It is pertinent to mention that before causing grave damages to public property in Delhi during the riots, the Muslim anti-CAA rioters had blocked one of the busiest arterial roads of the National Capital in their bid to prompt the government into revoking the Citizenship Amendment Act, causing huge losses to businesses in the area. The anti-CAA rioters have damaged scores on public and private property in the last two months worth hundreds of crores, but nobody came forward with a proposal for crowdfunding for those loses.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Delhi Riots: IB Constable murdered, dead body recovered from drain in Chand Bagh sent for post mortem

OpIndia Staff -
The dead body of an Intelligence Bureau Constable has been recovered from a drain in North East Delhi amidst communal riots in the national capital.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Anti-CAA rioters bore drill machine into young man's skull

Anti-CAA riots: 19 year old Vivek attacked in his own shop, drill machine bored into his head

OpIndia Staff -

“A thulla called Ankit Sharma was found in the gutter today”: AAP convener’s statement on murder of IB official in Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -

Mosque attacked during Delhi riots and Hanuman flag foisted? Rana Ayyub reports video, The Wire changed its report: Here is everything that happened

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim mob from inside the house of AAP corporator Mohammed Tahir Hussain dragged and killed IB sleuth Ankit Sharma

IB sleuth Ankit Sharma and two others were dragged by a Muslim mob inside AAP corporator Tahir Hussain’s house: Eyewitnesses

OpIndia Staff -
Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu organisations call for bandh, hold massive protests against repeated violence by Muslim mobs in Gujarat's Khambhat

Gujarat: Thousands of Hindus march in Khambhat, call for a bandh after rioting and looting by Muslim mobs

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu man killed in Delhi's Brahmapuri area by a Muslim mob

Delhi anti-CAA riots: Amidst chants of ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ and ‘Nara e Taqbeer’, Hindu man killed by a Muslim mob in Brahmapuri

OpIndia Staff -

Mohammad Shahrukh becomes ‘Anurag Mishra’. NDTV’s Ravish Kumar takes misinformation and conjectures to a whole new level

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi riots: How leftists are using Wikipedia to write the first draft of biased history

OpIndia Staff -

“Rioters killed rioters, no provision to give relief to them”: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath goes tough on anti-CAA rioters

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

211,002FansLike
238,658FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com