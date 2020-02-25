Thursday, February 27, 2020
Home News Reports Injured in stone pelting by Muslim mob in Delhi’s Brahmapuri, Hindu activist breathed his last in front of his injured son Monu
CrimeNews Reports

Injured in stone pelting by Muslim mob in Delhi’s Brahmapuri, Hindu activist breathed his last in front of his injured son Monu

In another video, the cameraman said, "Muslims have a sent a body of our Hindu brother in the lane number 1 of Brahmapuri with a message that we are going to send such bodies all night long.

OpIndia Staff
Injured during Delhi riots, Hindu activist breathed his last in front of his injured son Monu
Engagements2575

In a viral video, the body of a Hindu activist, Vinod, could be seen being dragged to the far end of a street in Brahmapuri in northeast Delhi during the riots. The violent Muslim mob could also be heard shouting “Nara e Taqbeer” and “Allahu Akbar”.

The 42-year old reportedly died after succumbing to injuries in front of his son Monu. The child was also injured in the attack. In another video, the cameraman said, “Muslims have a sent a body of our Hindu brother in the lane number 1 of Brahmapuri with a message that we are going to send such bodies all night long.”

Read: Delhi anti-CAA riots: Amidst chants of ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ and ‘Nara e Taqbeer’, Hindu man killed by a Muslim mob in Brahmapuri

- Ad - - article resumes -

The chilling video also had a man trying to wake up Vinod, hoping that he was breathing. But, he could not be revived.

A Head Constable by the name of Ratan Lal also died yesterday in the violent clash between Pro-CAA demonstrators and radical Anti-CAA rioters. It was earlier believed that he died due to stone pelting but autopsy report revealed that he succumbed to bullet injuries.

Days after opening the Noida-Faridabad road, a group of 500 Muslim women blocked Road No.66 near Jaffrabad Metro Station that connects Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar.

After BJP Politician Kapil Mishra led a Pro-CAA rally to the protest site, they were hurled with stones in  Maujpur. Violence spread like a wildfire to other parts of North-East Delhi such as Chandpur.

Read: Head Constable Ratan Lal dies as Islamists protesting against CAA pelt stones during anti-CAA riots in Delhi

Amidst the riots, a video of a man opening fire at the police, and one policeman bravely standing in his way emerged. The shooter was identified as Mohammed Shahrukh, while the left-liberal jamaat kept on shifting the blame on Bhagwa terror.

A JK24 news channel journalist named Akash Napa has been shot while covering the riots in Delhi’s Maujpur area.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Delhi Riots: IB Constable murdered, dead body recovered from drain in Chand Bagh sent for post mortem

OpIndia Staff -
The dead body of an Intelligence Bureau Constable has been recovered from a drain in North East Delhi amidst communal riots in the national capital.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Anti-CAA rioters bore drill machine into young man's skull

Anti-CAA riots: 19 year old Vivek attacked in his own shop, drill machine bored into his head

OpIndia Staff -

“A thulla called Ankit Sharma was found in the gutter today”: AAP convener’s statement on murder of IB official in Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -

Mosque attacked during Delhi riots and Hanuman flag foisted? Rana Ayyub reports video, The Wire changed its report: Here is everything that happened

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim mob from inside the house of AAP corporator Mohammed Tahir Hussain dragged and killed IB sleuth Ankit Sharma

IB sleuth Ankit Sharma and two others were dragged by a Muslim mob inside AAP corporator Tahir Hussain’s house: Eyewitnesses

OpIndia Staff -
Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu organisations call for bandh, hold massive protests against repeated violence by Muslim mobs in Gujarat's Khambhat

Gujarat: Thousands of Hindus march in Khambhat, call for a bandh after rioting and looting by Muslim mobs

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu man killed in Delhi's Brahmapuri area by a Muslim mob

Delhi anti-CAA riots: Amidst chants of ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ and ‘Nara e Taqbeer’, Hindu man killed by a Muslim mob in Brahmapuri

OpIndia Staff -

Mohammad Shahrukh becomes ‘Anurag Mishra’. NDTV’s Ravish Kumar takes misinformation and conjectures to a whole new level

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi riots: How leftists are using Wikipedia to write the first draft of biased history

OpIndia Staff -

“Rioters killed rioters, no provision to give relief to them”: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath goes tough on anti-CAA rioters

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

211,002FansLike
238,658FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com