Thursday, February 27, 2020
Attaching the video in which Devendra Fadnavis is seen making those remarks, BJP Maharashtra slammed Aaditya Thackeray for relying on written news and on not on facts for political gains.

OpIndia Staff
A war of words sparked between Aaditya Thackeray and BJP over Devendra Fadnavis' bangles comment
Aaditya Thackeray and Devendra Fadnavis
A war of words has sparked between the two erstwhile alliance partners- BJP and Shiv Sena after former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis pulled up Sena for its deafening silence over the controversial remarks made by AIMIM leader Waris Pathan during an anti-CAA gathering in Mumbai recently.

Addressing a crowd gathered at Azad Maidan, Fadnavis questioned Shiv Sena for not initiating action against Pathan for his incendiary remarks. Speaking at an anti-CAA rally, Pathan was heard delivering an inflaming speech saying, “We are 15 crores but be aware if we can still dominate over 100 crores Hindus, imagine what we can do to you.”

Fadnavis launched a blistering attack against Shiv Sena’s reticence to act against the controversial AIMIM leader. “Shiv Sena might be wearing bangles. However, women dislike the reference to bangles and thus I take my words back. But Shiv Sena is silent over the incident(Waris Pathan inciting people), but we will not sit ideally,” Fadnavis said.

Before long, many news organisations reported Fadnavis’ bangles remarks without mentioning that he immediately retracted his statements citing disapproval of his statement amongst women.

Quoting one such news report, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray tried to score some political brownie points by posting a tweet slamming Devendra Fadnavis for his bangles remarks. “Bangles are worn by the strongest of all- the women. Politics can go on, but we need to change this discourse. Rather disgraceful coming from a former Chief Minister,” Thackeray tweeted.

However, the official Twitter handle of BJP Maharashtra was prompt and unsparing in responding back. Attaching the video in which Devendra Fadnavis is seen making those remarks, BJP Maharashtra slammed Aaditya Thackeray for relying on written news and on not on facts for political gains.

The video embedded in the tweet shows Devendra Fadnavis addressing the gathering at Azad Maidan when he made the reference to bangles. Shortly after taking a jibe at Shiv Sena with the bangle remark, Fadnavis is seen regretting it, claiming “women dislike it and hence I take my bangle remark back”. However, this important clarification was missed in the report quoted by Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray who then used the misleading report to try to paint Devendra Fadnavis as a misogynist.

