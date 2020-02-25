Thursday, February 27, 2020
Home Crime Gujarat: Thousands of Hindus march in Khambhat, call for a bandh after rioting and looting by Muslim mobs
CrimeNews Reports

Gujarat: Thousands of Hindus march in Khambhat, call for a bandh after rioting and looting by Muslim mobs

While many police personnel were deployed in Ahmedabad over US President Trump's visit, Muslim mobs had gone on a rampage, attacking Hindu houses in Akbarpur, Pith Bazar, Lal Darwaza and Bhavsarvad areas.

OpIndia Staff
Hindu organisations call for bandh, hold massive protests against repeated violence by Muslim mobs in Gujarat's Khambhat
Hindu organisations call for Bandh against violence by Muslim mobs in Khambhat, Gujarat, image via Jagran and Sandesh
Engagements16856

The Hindu organisations in the central Gujarat town of Khambhat are observing a strike today in protest to the arson, loot, attacks perpetrated by the Muslims against the Hindus of the area.

Khambat, where communal clashes broke out between Hindus and Muslims on Sunday, remained on the boil for the third day in a row as a mob set on fire two roadside cabins and motorcycles on the day a bandh was called by the Hindu organisations. Thousands of Hindus hit the streets demanding actions the culprits responsible for the attacks against them. The bandh was also supported by a majority of schools, colleges and markets as they remained shut amidst the ongoing communal flare-up.

- Ad - - article resumes -

According to the reports, the Hindu population in Khambhat are agitated after the targeted attack unleashed by the Muslim groups. Police constable Dharmendrasinh Bhimsinh stated that the Muslim mob attacked houses belonging to the Hindu community in Bhasarvad area. The Muslims had come there from Pirajpur and Tran Limdi areas.

As per a report in Desh Gujarat, while many police personnel were deployed in Ahmedabad over US President Trump’s visit, Muslim mobs had gone on a rampage, attacking Hindu houses in Akbarpur, Pith Bazar, Lal Darwaza and Bhavsarvad areas. A policeman was allegedly beaten by iron rods. A person named Tapasvi Chunara was injured by an acid attack by the mob.

A Hindu temple was vandalised and several motorcycles of Hindus were torched. Later, clashes broke out between the communities after which an armed mob of about 1200 Muslims from Kajiwad, Panch Hatdi, Dadiba, Tran Limdi etc barged into Hindu houses and set them aflame. The police had to employ lathi-charge and use tear gas shells to bring the situation under control.

However, the violence spilled over into the second day as Muslim mobs continued to attack Hindu homes in the town. In response to the continuing violence, Hindus staged a Bandh on Tuesday seeking imposition of Disturbed Area Act in the town, strict policing and action against the perpetrators involved in arson and violence.

Local MP Patel, who was in Delhi for a parliamentary meeting said, “This is the second or third time that communal clashes have erupted in Khambhat. The town-wide attack, especially in Bhasarvad reeks of conspiracy. I have informed the government about the situation. I had visited the violent-stricken areas on Sunday evening. I also had a meeting with police officials. Yesterday, the police had arrested some people involved in Sunday’s violence.

The police had apparently filed 4 FIRs and had identified some of the accused involved. Sarfaraz Khan alias Bablu Yusuf Pathan, Sohail alias Kanto Sarfaraz Saiyad, Safdar Hussain, Zahir Hussain, Sheikh Muhammad Hanif alias Barfan Sheikh, Mohsin Khan alias Chor Yusuf Khan Pathan, Moinuddin Gulam, Hussain Badshah, Moinuddin Badruddin Sheikh were amongst those identified as the main rioters by the police.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Gujarat news, Gujarat video, Gujarat riots

Big Story

Delhi Riots: IB Constable murdered, dead body recovered from drain in Chand Bagh sent for post mortem

OpIndia Staff -
The dead body of an Intelligence Bureau Constable has been recovered from a drain in North East Delhi amidst communal riots in the national capital.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Anti-CAA rioters bore drill machine into young man's skull

Anti-CAA riots: 19 year old Vivek attacked in his own shop, drill machine bored into his head

OpIndia Staff -

“A thulla called Ankit Sharma was found in the gutter today”: AAP convener’s statement on murder of IB official in Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -

Mosque attacked during Delhi riots and Hanuman flag foisted? Rana Ayyub reports video, The Wire changed its report: Here is everything that happened

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim mob from inside the house of AAP corporator Mohammed Tahir Hussain dragged and killed IB sleuth Ankit Sharma

IB sleuth Ankit Sharma and two others were dragged by a Muslim mob inside AAP corporator Tahir Hussain’s house: Eyewitnesses

OpIndia Staff -
Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu organisations call for bandh, hold massive protests against repeated violence by Muslim mobs in Gujarat's Khambhat

Gujarat: Thousands of Hindus march in Khambhat, call for a bandh after rioting and looting by Muslim mobs

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu man killed in Delhi's Brahmapuri area by a Muslim mob

Delhi anti-CAA riots: Amidst chants of ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ and ‘Nara e Taqbeer’, Hindu man killed by a Muslim mob in Brahmapuri

OpIndia Staff -

Mohammad Shahrukh becomes ‘Anurag Mishra’. NDTV’s Ravish Kumar takes misinformation and conjectures to a whole new level

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi riots: How leftists are using Wikipedia to write the first draft of biased history

OpIndia Staff -

“Rioters killed rioters, no provision to give relief to them”: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath goes tough on anti-CAA rioters

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

211,002FansLike
238,658FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com