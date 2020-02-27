Friday, February 28, 2020
Home News Reports Delhi riots: Ankit Sharma was stabbed over 400 times for four to six hours, ‘never seen such mutilation in our life,’ say forensic doctors
News ReportsPolitics

Delhi riots: Ankit Sharma was stabbed over 400 times for four to six hours, ‘never seen such mutilation in our life,’ say forensic doctors

An FIR has been registered against AAP leader Tahir Hussain under section 302(a) of the IPC for the murder of Ankit Sharma, on a complaint filed by Ankit's family. 

OpIndia Staff
Ankit Sharma
Engagements90714

The dead body of slain Intelligence Bureau constable Ankit Sharma was recovered from a ditch in Chand Bagh. His body was then sent for autopsy by the authorities. The autopsy report has now come in and it has revealed the horrific brutality that was inflicted on him before his body was dumped in a ditch behind the house of AAP leader Tahir Hussain.

The autopsy report says that Ankit Sharma was stabbed over 400 times, and his body has been mutilated beyond belief. He has stab wounds all over his body and not even a single portion of it was spared. He was stabbed for hours, four to six hours, by possibly as many as six individuals together. Moreover, his intestines were ripped apart, says the autopsy report. Forensic doctors have reportedly said that they haven’t seen such nightmarish mutilation in their lives. The report says that the body had “multiple abrasion.. deep cut.. by sharp edge objects”.

The panel of doctors, who carried out post mortem, has clearly stated that Ankit Sharma was brutally and repeatedly stabbed, which had caused his death.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read- Chronology of events that led to the Delhi Riots and the Khilafat 2.0: The call for a Direction Action Day next?

The family of Ankit Sharma had been looking for him since Tuesday. His body was recovered a day after. His father, Ravinder Sharma, is also a head constable in the Intelligence Bureau. Ankit Sharma had joined the IB in 2017. As per reports, his rank was ‘security assistant’. Ravinder Sharma has held the Aam Admi Party responsible for his son’s brutal murder.

As it has emerged, AAP Corporator Tahir Hussain is smack in the middle of this brutal saga where Ankit, a young, dedicated IB officer was brutally murdered. Eyewitnesses have said that Ankit Sharma was dragged in the house that belongs to Tahir Hussain, AAP corporator, by a Muslim mob along with two others. Images and footage of Tahir Hussain himself wielding a laathi have emerged along with the rooftop of his house, littered with stones and petrol bombs. The roof of his house was used by hundreds of Islamists to throw stones and petrol bombs on people in the area.

An FIR has been registered against Tahir Hussain under section 302(a) of the IPC for the murder of Ankit Sharma, on a complaint filed by Ankit’s family.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Delhi Riots: IB Constable murdered, dead body recovered from drain in Chand Bagh sent for post mortem

OpIndia Staff -
The dead body of an Intelligence Bureau Constable has been recovered from a drain in North East Delhi amidst communal riots in the national capital.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Ankit Sharma

Delhi riots: Ankit Sharma was stabbed over 400 times for four to six hours, ‘never seen such mutilation in our life,’ say forensic doctors

OpIndia Staff -

Mohammad Shahrukh becomes ‘Anurag Mishra’. NDTV’s Ravish Kumar takes misinformation and conjectures to a whole new level

OpIndia Staff -
Petrol bombs, stones found on rooftop of Tahir Hussain, Javed Akhtar says police looking for him because he is Muslim

Petrol bombs, stones found on rooftop of Tahir Hussain, Javed Akhtar says police looking for him because he is a Muslim

OpIndia Staff -
Anti-CAA rioters bore drill machine into young man's skull

Anti-CAA riots: 19 year old Vivek attacked in his own shop, drill machine bored into his head

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim mob from inside the house of AAP corporator Mohammed Tahir Hussain dragged and killed IB sleuth Ankit Sharma

IB sleuth Ankit Sharma and two others were dragged by a Muslim mob inside AAP corporator Tahir Hussain’s house: Eyewitnesses

OpIndia Staff -

“A thulla called Ankit Sharma was found in the gutter today”: AAP convener’s statement on murder of IB official in Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -

AAP social media head claims AAP corporator Tahir Hussain was not present in his house, people point out him with lathi in a video

OpIndia Staff -
AAP councillor accused in IB sleuth Ankit Sharma's murder, sacks of stones, petrol bombs seen on his rooftop

Delhi riots: Petrol Bombs, crates of stones found stored on AAP councillor Tahir Hussain’s rooftop

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi riots: How leftists are using Wikipedia to write the first draft of biased history

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: Minutes after AAP suspends murder accused Tahir Hussain, Amanatullah Khan gives him clean chit

Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: Minutes after AAP suspends murder accused Tahir Hussain, Amanatullah Khan gives him clean chit

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

211,285FansLike
239,720FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com