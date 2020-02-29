Singer and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporter Vishal Dadlani took to Twitter on Saturday to slam AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal for sanctioning the prosecution of Kanhaiya Kumar and other members of the “Tukde Tukde gang” in the 2016 infamous sedition case.

#AAP started out as people criticising a government that was wrong. Most #AAP supporters are still those people, & still do exactly the same. Some of us, at great risk. We also despise the political tradition of trading right & wrong for votes/image/gain. This is plain wrong. https://t.co/aVlakC1zDP — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) February 29, 2020

His tweet read, “AAP started out as people criticising a government that was wrong. Most AAP supporters are still those people and still do exactly the same. Some of us, at great risk. We also despise the political tradition of trading right & wrong for votes/image/gain. This is plain wrong.”

On January 14 last year, the Delhi police special Cell had submitted 1200-page charge-sheet against Kanhaiya Kumar and his comrades Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya, Mujeeb Gattoo, Umair Gul, Khalid Bhat and scholar Basharat Ali. The application had been pending since then with the Delhi government.

Finally, permission was given after Delhi Police wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s government last week requesting it to expedite the process. That letter was sent hours after a court directed cops to send a reminder to the ruling AAP.

Interestingly, Kanhaiya Kumar “thanked” Kejriwal for speeding up the process of his trial on Friday. But, Anurag Kashyap, the new poster boy of the left-liberal jamaat, was clearly miffed over the fact that the Delhi CM has backstabbed one of their own. The film director called Arvind Kejriwal spineless and asked for how much he was sold.

Mahashay @ArvindKejriwal ji.. aap ko kya kahein .. spineless toh compliment hai .. aap to ho hi nahin .. AAP to hai hi nahin .. कितने में बिके ? https://t.co/nSTfmm0H8r — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) February 28, 2020

The Delhi Chief Minister also drew the ire of scam-tainted former Union Home Minister, P Chidambaram. The Congress leader claimed that AAP is “no less ill-informed” than the Union government in its understanding of sedition law. Standing with the ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’ has long been the official stand of the Congress party.

Delhi Government is no less ill-informed than the central government in its understanding of sedition law. I strongly disapprove of the sanction granted to prosecute Mr Kanhaiya Kumar and others for alleged offences under sections 124A and 120B of IPC. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 29, 2020

Vishal Dadlani had been a long-time supporter of the Aam Aadmi Party. He had composed songs, besides campaigning for the party in Madipur, Moti Nagar and Tilak Nagar during the recent Assembly elections. The singer claimed to have quit the party after making disparaging comments against Digambar Jain community monk Tarun Sagar in 2016.