Friday, February 28, 2020
Home Fact-Check Here is how every claim made by left-liberals and opposition on justice Muralidhar’s transfer is a lie
Fact-CheckGovernment and PolicyLawNews ReportsSocial Media Fact-Check

Here is how every claim made by left-liberals and opposition on justice Muralidhar’s transfer is a lie

Justice Muralidhar's transfer was recommended by the Supreme Collegium on February 12 itself, and the law ministry merely issued the notification as per the decision of the collegium

OpIndia Staff
justice Muralidhar
Justice Muralidhar
Engagements861

In yet another example of blatant fake news peddled by left-wing intellectuals and journalists, today a large number of such people accused the union government of transferring justice S Muralidhar from Delhi High Court to Punjab & Haryana High court a day after he made scathing remarks on the govt and the Delhi police in a midnight hearing on Delhi riots. A notification issued by the Law ministry transferring Justice Muralidhar was widely circulated on social media, with the insinuation that govt has transferred him in retaliation to his critical remarks against the govt.

The Congress party launched an attack on the government over the issue, alleging that govt wanted to remove justice Muralidhar from the Delhi riots case so that BJP leaders accused in the case are protected. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewal called it a hit and run show by the Modi govt to “save the perpetrators of hate”. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted that, “The midnight transfer of Justice Muralidhar isn’t shocking given the current dispensation, but it is certainly sad & shameful”. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also joined the blame game, who tweeted, “Remembering the brave Judge Loya, who wasn’t transferred”.

There are two lies that Congress and other left-liberals are peddling in the matter. First, the Union Government didn’t transfer Justice Muralidhar after an overnight decision. His transfer was recommended by the Supreme Collegium on February 12 itself, and the law ministry merely issued the notification as per the decision of the collegium. It may be noted that transfers and appointment in the higher judiciary are in the hand of the Collegium, and the govt has no role in it. Apart from justice Muralidhar, the SC Collegium had also recommended the transfer of justice Ranjit C More from Bombay to Meghalaya High Court, and justice Ravi V Malimath from Karnataka to Uttarakhand High Court.

- Ad - - article resumes -

SC Collegium recommendation of transfer of 3 judges

Reacting to the baseless allegation, law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted that the transfer was done as per recommendation dated 12.02.2020 of the Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India. He also informed that before transferring the judge, his consent was taken, and well-settled process in such matters have been followed.

The law minister also responded to Rahul Gandhi’s justice Loya reference, and said that the Loya judgement has been well settled by the Supreme Court already. “By politicising a routine transfer, Congress has yet again displayed its scant regard for the judiciary. People of India have rejected Congress Party and hence it is hell bent on destroying the very institutions India cherishes by constantly attacking them”, he said.

The second lie is that Justice Muralidhar was transferred to remove the hearing the Delhi riots case, because even if he was not transferred, he was not going to hear the case further. The reason is, the case was not originally listed for Justice Muralidhar’s court. The case was listed before the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, and justice Muralidhar had heard the case in urgency as the Chief Justice was absent on that day. The case was not transferred to his court, it remains listed under the CJ, so subsequently the case was to be heard by the CJ only, even if justice Muralidhar remains in Delhi High Court.

Delhi HC cause list

The cause list of the Delhi High Court for February 27 shows that the case will be heard by the Chief Justice at 2 PM.

After it became well known that justice Muralidhar has been transferred as per Supreme Collegium’s decision, some people tried another falsehood to attack the government. Leftist propagandist Prashant Bhushan, who is often seen spreading fake news, claimed that although the collegium had recommended the transfer of 3 judges after its February 12 meeting, the govt issued notification for transfer of Muralidhar only.

Prashant Bhushan’s tweet

He also claimed that while normally judges are given about 10 days in transfers, he has been transferred with immediate effect. The same claim was made by a number of social media users.

This is an absolute lie, as the union govt has issued three separate notifications for transfer of all three High Court judges as per the recommendation of the collegium. All three notifications were uploaded on the website of the department of justice last evening, therefore it is a lie that only justice Muralidhar has been transferred.

Transfer notification of all three judges on DoJ website

Moreover, although the 3 notifications do not mention any date of joining their new High Courts, the notifications do not say that the 3 judges are transferred with immediate effect. The notification merely says that the judge has been transferred and he has been directed to assume charge of his office in the respective High Court, without mentioning any time or saying that it has to be done immediately.

Although Prashant Bhushan later tweeted that notification for all three judges have been issued, he didn’t delete his original tweet, which has already 3.7 thousand retweets and 7.1 thousans like, which means the fake news contionues to be spread on social media.

It has also been reported that Justice Muralidhar has been transferred to Punjab and Haryana High Court to facilitate his elevation as the Chief Justice of the court. He is expetcted to become the Chief Justice after the current  Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha is elevated to the Supreme Court. Therefore, if the government had anything against Justice Muralidhar, it would not have issued the notification which will help in eventually getting promoted as a Chief Justice.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Delhi Riots: IB Constable murdered, dead body recovered from drain in Chand Bagh sent for post mortem

OpIndia Staff -
The dead body of an Intelligence Bureau Constable has been recovered from a drain in North East Delhi amidst communal riots in the national capital.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Ankit Sharma

Delhi riots: Ankit Sharma was stabbed over 400 times for four to six hours, ‘never seen such mutilation in our life,’ say forensic doctors

OpIndia Staff -

Mohammad Shahrukh becomes ‘Anurag Mishra’. NDTV’s Ravish Kumar takes misinformation and conjectures to a whole new level

OpIndia Staff -
Petrol bombs, stones found on rooftop of Tahir Hussain, Javed Akhtar says police looking for him because he is Muslim

Petrol bombs, stones found on rooftop of Tahir Hussain, Javed Akhtar says police looking for him because he is a Muslim

OpIndia Staff -
Anti-CAA rioters bore drill machine into young man's skull

Anti-CAA riots: 19 year old Vivek attacked in his own shop, drill machine bored into his head

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim mob from inside the house of AAP corporator Mohammed Tahir Hussain dragged and killed IB sleuth Ankit Sharma

IB sleuth Ankit Sharma and two others were dragged by a Muslim mob inside AAP corporator Tahir Hussain’s house: Eyewitnesses

OpIndia Staff -

“A thulla called Ankit Sharma was found in the gutter today”: AAP convener’s statement on murder of IB official in Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -

AAP social media head claims AAP corporator Tahir Hussain was not present in his house, people point out him with lathi in a video

OpIndia Staff -
AAP councillor accused in IB sleuth Ankit Sharma's murder, sacks of stones, petrol bombs seen on his rooftop

Delhi riots: Petrol Bombs, crates of stones found stored on AAP councillor Tahir Hussain’s rooftop

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi riots: How leftists are using Wikipedia to write the first draft of biased history

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: Minutes after AAP suspends murder accused Tahir Hussain, Amanatullah Khan gives him clean chit

Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: Minutes after AAP suspends murder accused Tahir Hussain, Amanatullah Khan gives him clean chit

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

211,285FansLike
239,720FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com