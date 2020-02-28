Saturday, February 29, 2020
Home News Reports Kamal Nath said anti-CAA movement is going in ‘another direction’, benefitting BJP, says Congress MLA Arif Masood slamming Congress: Read details
News ReportsPolitics

Kamal Nath said anti-CAA movement is going in ‘another direction’, benefitting BJP, says Congress MLA Arif Masood slamming Congress: Read details

While Arif proposed for active participation of his fellow party members in protests against the CAA and the NRC, it comes as a stark contrast to the suggestion fo Jairam Ramesh who advised the Congress to not hijack the people's movement.

OpIndia Staff
Congress leader Arif Masood stirs hornet's nest, claims
Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (left), Congress MLA Arif Masood (right)
Engagements734

Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh, Arif Masood, while speaking at an event in Ratlam hit out at his own party members and claimed that “Congressmen are sitting in BJP’s lap.”

While venting out his outrage, Arif revealed a startling conversation that he had with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. He informed, “The Chief Minister told me that this movement is going in another direction and BJP is taking advantage of it. CM is correct. We are talking about Ambedkar and Gandhi and your Congressmen are sitting on BJP’s lap. That’s why our movement is getting weaker.”

Arif added, “I want to say to the Congress leaders that where are you? Why are you hiding in houses? If you are quite, then, people will say you are on their (BJP) side.” He also urged people to question Congress politicians about their whereabouts when they come to their doorsteps.

- Ad - - article resumes -

While Arif Masood proposed for active participation of his fellow party members in protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), it comes as a stark contrast to what party veteran Jairam Ramesh stated in an interview with the Press Trust of India (PTI) at the launch on his new book.

“We (The Congress Party) should maintain an arm’s length from these people’s protests. We should not try to politicise and hijack them.”, Ramesh was quoted as saying.

Ever since the CAA has been passed by the Parliament, the Congress party has resorted to bizarre and inconsistent claims over time. The story became murky when prominent Congress leaders shifted from one rhetoric to the other. It was initially alleged by the grand old party that CAA was Anti-Muslim. When the claim failed to hold water, Rahul Gandhi claimed that NRC was anti-poor, just like demonetisation.

Ashok Gehlot, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, and Kamal Nath claimed to not implement CAA in their respective states. Captain Amarinder Singh, the Chief Minister of Punjab, even passed a resolution in the State Assembly against the humanitarian law that aims to fast-track the citizenship of persecuted minorities from the three neighbouring Islamic republics who are staying in India illegally.

Congress leader and lawyer Kapil Sibal categorically stated that States do not have the power to stop implementation of a law that has been passed by the Parliament. His comments directly contradicted the rigid stance that the CMs of the Congress-ruled States had assumed.

Sibal’s views were also shared by Congress old guard, Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday. He stated that a State cannot say no to a law passed by the Parliament from a Constitutional perspective. Even Jairam Ramesh had confessed that resolution passed in the Assemblies of Congress-ruled States against the CAA was more of a “political signal”.

Nevertheless, the Congress party saw a political opportunity in CAA to mobilise the public against the current political dispensation but to their horror, the protests soon took an Islamist turn. The party found itself in a state of dilemma such that it could neither endorse the violent mobs nor sideline the Islamist resistance to Parliamentary democracy. The comments made by Arif Masood is a reflection of that confusion within the party.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Delhi Riots: IB Constable murdered, dead body recovered from drain in Chand Bagh sent for post mortem

OpIndia Staff -
The dead body of an Intelligence Bureau Constable has been recovered from a drain in North East Delhi amidst communal riots in the national capital.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Ankit Sharma

Delhi riots: Ankit Sharma was stabbed over 400 times for four to six hours, ‘never seen such mutilation in our life,’ say forensic doctors

OpIndia Staff -
Petrol bombs, stones found on rooftop of Tahir Hussain, Javed Akhtar says police looking for him because he is Muslim

Petrol bombs, stones found on rooftop of Tahir Hussain, Javed Akhtar says police looking for him because he is a Muslim

OpIndia Staff -

Mohammad Shahrukh becomes ‘Anurag Mishra’. NDTV’s Ravish Kumar takes misinformation and conjectures to a whole new level

OpIndia Staff -
Eyewitness tells that Muslims in their locality have been preparing for riots since long, they had hoarded stones in their houses

Chronology of events that led to the Delhi Riots and the Khilafat 2.0: The call for a Direction Action Day next?

K Bhattacharjee -
Women from the same locality where Ankit Sharma was killed say 'rioters took off their clothes and did indecent things in front of our daughters'

Delhi riots ground report: Women from Chand Bagh say ‘rioters took off our girl’s clothes, sent them back naked’

केशव मालान -

Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: NDTV edits out visuals of a Mosque with huge pile of stones from drone footage, shows only ‘secular’ rooftops

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: Minutes after AAP suspends murder accused Tahir Hussain, Amanatullah Khan gives him clean chit

Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: Minutes after AAP suspends murder accused Tahir Hussain, Amanatullah Khan gives him clean chit

OpIndia Staff -
37 killed in the Delhi riots, 21 die due to gunshot, 4 each by stabbing, assault: Here are the victims who have been identified so far

37 killed in the Delhi riots, 21 die due to gunshot, 4 each by stabbing, assault: Here are the victims who have been identified so far

OpIndia Staff -
Anti-CAA rioters bore drill machine into young man's skull

Anti-CAA riots: 19 year old Vivek attacked in his own shop, drill machine bored into his head

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai

Rajdeep Sardesai issued an unconditional apology to an IPS officer in November 2019 for spreading fake news in 2007

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

211,501FansLike
240,536FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com