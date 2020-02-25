Delhi: Anti-CAA rioters throw acid on paramilitary personnel in Karawal Nagar

As the anti-CAA rioters continue to wreck havoc in the national capital resorting to vandalism, arson and vandalism, reports have emerged that these rioters have attacked paramilitary personnel with an acid-like substance or a chemical which resulted in them suffering burn injuries in Delhi’s Karawal Nagar. They have been taken to the GTB hospital for treatment.

#Breaking | No end to violence in N-E Delhi. Acid thrown on paramilitary forces. Details by TIMES NOW’s Bhavatosh & Priyank. | #DelhiFightHate pic.twitter.com/xfQIGxOZVd — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) February 25, 2020

As the paramilitary personnel, deployed in Karawal Nagar to control the situation, tried to enter colonies in the violence-stricken areas, they were reportedly attacked by these rioters. The acid was allegedly thrown on Paramilitary forces from terraces while they were trying to control the situation.

At least ten people have died and over 150 people have been injured in the violence that broke out following clashes between pro-CAA and anti-CAA protesters in the national capital on Monday. Additional security forces have been deployed in the national capital. IPS SN Shrivastava has been appointed as Special Commissioner (Law and Order) in Delhi Police, with immediate effect. He has been the ADG west zone (CRPF) in J&K. Curfew is imposed in some parts of Delhi and shoot at sight order have also been issued.

It was reported today how a JK24 news channel journalist named Akash Napa has been shot while covering the riots that have ensued in Delhi by Islamists against the Citizenship Amendment Act. He was reportedly shot at in Delhi’s Maujpur area.