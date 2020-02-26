In a shocking incident, one Maulana Shahid Ansari who ran a madrasa in Mandar area of ​​the capital Ranchi was arrested by the police on the charges of raping a 13-year-old girl studying in his madarsa.

The matter came to light when the victim became pregnant as a result of prolonged sexual exploitation. According to the police, accused Maulana Shahid Ansari forced the victim to abort when he came to know about the victim’s pregnancy. He also tried to make overtures to the victim’s family members with the aim of striking a deal with them to hush the matter. However, when police got wind of the matter, they swiftly arrested the accused Maulana.

An FIR has been lodged in this case at Mandar police station. The Maulana is accused of sexually exploiting the 13-year-old girl in his madarsa for last 6 months. While the accused has been lodged in jail, the victim has been sent to Sadar Hospital Ranchi for her medical examination.

As per the girl’s account, after offering namaz on the day of Bakrid, Maulana took her to a room and raped her. He also threatened her to not inform about the incident to anyone. Then onwards, he kept raping her while issuing threats to her if she revealed about her sexual exploitation to anyone.

Meanwhile, the girl got pregnant. When Maulana came to know about her pregnancy, he allegedly took her to Sanjeevani Hospital in Ratu area, where she was fed several medicines for two days. However, when her health started deteriorating, the girl finally decided to narrate her plight to her family.

It is notable to mention that this is not the first time that Maulana Shahid is facing allegations of sexual abuse. According to the villagers, he was accused of sexual abuse twice a few months ago, but the case was then suppressed. The villagers claim that this time too, the Maulana had tried to settle the matter by bribing the family members of the victim. It was decided that the family members will be given Rs 85000 while Rs 15000 would go to the brokers, villagers said.