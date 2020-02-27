Friday, February 28, 2020
MEA slams inaccurate, misleading and irresponsible remarks on Delhi riots by foreign organisations and individuals

"We urge these bodies not to issue an irresponsible statement in this sensitive time", MEA spokesperson said.

OpIndia Staff
MEA
MEA slammed the international organisation for making remarks on Delhi riots. Picture credit: New indian express
Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday hit out at United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), sections of media and a few individuals for making irresponsible comments on the riots taking place in Delhi that claimed 33 lives and injured more than 200 so far.

In a series of tweets, Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, Raveesh Kumar slammed foreign organisations, sections of media and certain individuals making factually incorrect remarks on Delhi riots politicizing the issue.

He further clarified that Indias’ law enforcement agencies are working on the ground to prevent violence and ensure restoration of confidence and normalcy.

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, the US federal government commission, had tweeted condemning the Delhi riots through a perspective of an Anti-Muslim Pogrom, urging the Modi government to protect the rights of religious minorities.

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar stated the comments made by USCIRF are factually inaccurate, and misleading and appearing to be aimed at politicizing the issue. He added that the Prime minister had publically appealed for peace and brotherhood, urging the foreign organizations to refrain from making such comments during a sensitive time.

The MEA Spokesperson also slammed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation for making inaccurate, selective and misleading comments in the matter of Delhi violence.

OIC had condemned the Delhi riots selectively saying that the riots had caused arson and vandalism of mosques and Muslim-owned properties.

Kumar said, “The OIC statement is factually inaccurate, selective and misleading. There is an effort on the ground to restore normalcy and create confidence. We urge these bodies not to issue an irresponsible statement in this sensitive time.”

