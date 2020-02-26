Delhi riots: PM Modi appeals for peace and calm, urges to maintain brotherhood

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took to Twitter to appeal for peace and calm in the Delhi riots.

Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2020

PM Modi said he had an extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi and said that the Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy. “Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest,” PM Modi appealed.

Read: Delhi Riots: IB Constable murdered, dead body recovered from drain in Chand Bagh sent for post mortem

- Ad - - article resumes -

Large-scale riots broke out in Delhi’s North-East district after anti-CAA protests turned violent. The riots have till now claimed lives of over 20 people.