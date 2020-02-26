Thursday, February 27, 2020
News Reports

Delhi riots: PM Modi appeals for peace and calm, urges to maintain brotherhood

Large-scale riots broke out in Delhi's North-East district after anti-CAA protests turned violent. The riots have till now claimed lives of over 20 people. 

OpIndia Staff
Delhi riots: PM Modi appeals for peace (image: financialexpress.com)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took to Twitter to appeal for peace and calm in the Delhi riots.

PM Modi said he had an extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi and said that the Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy. “Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest,” PM Modi appealed.

Read: Delhi Riots: IB Constable murdered, dead body recovered from drain in Chand Bagh sent for post mortem

