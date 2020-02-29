A raft of people gathered at Jantar Mantar for a protest march against the gruesome anti-Hindu riots presided over by Islamist forces in the last few days in the National Capital.

The protest march was organised by the Delhi Peace Forum, an NGO, at Jantar Mantar against the ravaging communal violence that claimed 42 lives in northeast Delhi. Chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’, ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ filled the air as thousands of people assembled at the place in solidarity with those who suffered from the violence inflicted by the Islamists.

The demonstration was also attended by BJP leader Kapil Mishra who had recently been under attack from Islamist apologists for asking the anti-CAA protesters to vacate squatted roads.

Demonstrators held posters condemning AAP corporator Tahir Hussain for his role in enabling Muslim rioters to unleash carnage against Hindus. A frenzied Muslim mob had dragged IB sleuth Ankit Sharma along with 2 other inside Hussain’s bungalow. Sharma’s battered body was later recovered from a ditch in Chand Bagh.

A video of Muslim mob throwing petrol bombs and stones from the top of Tahir Hussain’s bungalow had also gone viral. According to the eyewitness accounts, the Islamists inside Tahir Hussain’s house were trying to desecrate the Shiva Temple in the opposite lane.

Placards bearing photos of Ankit Lal, Ratan Kumar and Vinod Kashyap were held by the demonstrators marching in the rally. Chants of “Jihadi terror down down’ and “Vardi me Samman mein, Desh bhakt maidan mein” also reverberated the air as the protesters marched through Delhi’s Connaught Place.

The demonstration was arranged to honour the sacrifice of police head constable Ratan Lal and IB sleuth Ankit Sharma and stand in solidarity with the bereaved Hindu families who lost their near ones in the riots.

Delhi witnessed widespread violence as Muslim anti-CAA protesters went on a rampage against Hindus. About 148 FIRs have been filed in the case and as many as 23 people arrested by the police, besides holding several hundred others in preventive custody.