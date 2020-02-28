Friday, February 28, 2020
Senior IPS officer Sachidananda Shrivastava appointed as the Police Commissioner of Delhi Police

Amulya Patnaik, who was to retire in January this year, was given a one-month extension for the Delhi assembly elections which concluded on February 11.

OpIndia Staff
SN Srivastava to be Delhi's new top cop
Senior IPS officer SN Srivastava
Senior IPS officer Sachidananda Srivastava has been appointed as the new Delhi Police Commissioner. SN Srivastava was earlier appointed as the Special Commissioner Law and Order, Delhi Police by the Union government during the anti-Hindu riots in the national capital.

On Friday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) cleared the appointment of Indian Police Service (IPS) officer SN Srivastava as a new Police Commissioner of Delhi.

Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul confirmed the appointment of SN Srivastava as the Commissioner of Delhi Police. He posted an order of the MHA appointing the senior IPS officer as the chief of Delhi police.

SN Srivastava, a 1985-batch IPS officer of the AGMUT cadre, was earlier posted as Additional Director General in CRPF. He is the senior-most officer of AGMUT cadre and is a batchmate of serving Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, who will be retiring at the end of the month.

Srivastava was specially brought back from CRPF to Delhi police by the home ministry to handle the anti-Hindu riots unleashed by Muslim mobs that resulted in 37 deaths. Immediately after taking over as Special Commissioner, Srivastava visited the riot-affected areas and eventually brought peace to the area.

Earlier, during the tenure of SN Srivastava, the Special Cell of Delhi Police had revealed the IPL match-fixing. He was the Special Commissioner of Police within the Special Cell.

SN Srivastava is known to be a tough taskmaster who has rich experience in handling extremism and terrorism-related cases. He has wide experience in handling some of the toughest law and order situations, especially in Jammu and Kashmir. In a career spanning 25 years, he has been appointed at many important positions, including heading Tihar Jail and Special Cell of Delhi Police.

