The National Capital of the country was in the throes of unprecedented violence as anti-CAA rioters went on a rampage, clashing with the pro-CAA supporters and wantonly indulging in acts of violence, arson and vandalism. Soon, the quagmire segued into Hindu-Muslim riots as largescale violence was unleashed against the Hindus.

In one such incident that has captured the national attention, IB sleuth Ankit Sharma was mercilessly dragged by a ferocious Muslim mob operating from AAP leader Tahir Hussain’s building. Later, Sharma’s badly mutilated body with hundreds of stab wounds was found abandoned in a ditch in Chand Bagh.

According to the multiple eyewitnesses accounts, along with Ankit Sharma, there were three other people too who were dragged away by the frenzied Muslim mob inside Hussain’s building. However, one of them managed to make a miraculous escape and perhaps dodged an excruciating death. OpIndia got in contact with this escapee to seek more details about the gory incident.

The minor boy, who was successful in rescuing himself, laid bare his experience in chilling details about the carnage unleashed by the Muslim mob sheltered inside now expelled AAP leader Tahir Hussain’s building. “They were dragging us inside the building. I somehow evaded their grip and extricated myself. But when I looked back, all three were missing,” the boy said in a trembling voice while referring to the three people including Ankit Sharma who were dragged inside Hussain’s building by the murderous mob.

“Violence was raging in Chand Bagh. A large number of rioters were gathering near Tahir Hussain’s house. The rioters attacked the Shiva temple, this infuriated some Hindus, but looking at the sheer number of Muslim miscreants, no one could muster the courage to attack them. Meanwhile, while returning from duty, Ankit Sharma was stunned to see the utter collapse of law and order in Chand Bagh. Proceeding to pacify the rioters, he tried to calm them down, saying that we all have to live here together. However, the rioters gave short shrift to Sharma’s exhortations. Ankit Sharma then proceeded from Chand Bagh to Karaval Nagar, trying to dissuade people from indulging in violence. Some people joined and followed him, including me,” the boy recounted.

He continued, “When Ankit Sharma and others reached near Tahir’s house, the mob instantly attacked us. They tried to drag us inside Tahir’s house. However, I yanked my hand and freed myself from their grip. The rioters dragged two more people to the house along with Ankit Sharma. When I looked back, all three had disappeared. It struck me as a realisation then they would not come back. I ran as fast as I could and locked myself up inside my house.”

The minor said that he had no acquaintance with Ankit but he knew who he was and where he worked. Therefore, when Ankit started out to placate the rioters, he too joined him. However, he adds that since that incident, he and his family are profoundly frightened. The minor is scared of leaving his house. He fears that if his identity becomes public, the rioters will come after him. At the same time, he also regrets that he couldn’t help Ankit and the other two while they were being dragged by the murderous mob right in front of his eyes.

IB sleuth Ankit Sharma’s body was found abandoned in a drain at Chand Bagh. According to the post-mortem report, Sharma was stabbed at least 400 times at different parts of his body and his intestines were torn apart. The fate of the other two who were dragged inside along with Sharma remains in limbo as the police are yet to track them down.

Locals told Opindia that there were about hundreds of goons in Tahir’s building. From there, stones and petrol bombs were hurled at Hindus. Some videos have surfaced in which Tahir is also seen with a rod in his hand. Tahir is absconding soon after an FIR was registered against him.

