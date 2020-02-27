The role of Aam Aadmi Party leader -Tahir Hussain in the brutal murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) employee Ankit Sharma and also inciting riots in the Delhi has now been under scanner. Day after Sharma’s family alleged his role in the riots and his murder, many crates of petrol bombs and stones have been found on the rooftop of the AAP leader.

As per multiple reports, petrol bombs, stones and bricks were stored on Hussain’s terrace raising questions about his role in the riots.

SHOCKING pictures of the rooftop of AAP’s #TahirHussain. If you are innocent, did nothing, what was petrol bombs, stones, bricks doing on your terrace?? He needs to be grilled properly. While he issued a statement pleading innocence, his role should be thoroughly investigated. pic.twitter.com/eQNPOIdcNw — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) February 27, 2020

However, when media started reporting that, many Islamists and sympathisers took to Twitter to defend Hussain and referred to the petrol bombs and stones stored on his rooftop as ‘self defence’.

One social media user identifying himself as ‘Ladak’ claimed that Tahir Hussain was defending his family and his home. By bringing reference to Ehsan Jafri, who had shot few bullets to allegedly protect himself during Gujarat riots, Ladak claimed that Hussain was doing a similar act to protect his family.

Former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri lost his life in the Gulbarg society violence in 2002 Gujarat riots which broke out after a Muslim mob set a train compartment on fire in Godhra. The train was returning from Ayodhya and 59 people, most of them women and children, were burnt alive.

Another troll, Sidrah, also echoed similar propaganda as she tried to absolve murder accused Tahir Hussain. She too suggested that Tahir Hussain had stored bombs to protect himself from the mobs.

More social media users began to attack the journalists for exposing images of petrol bombs on the terrace of Tahir Hussain.

A social media user Rock accused journalists of baying Tahir Hussain’s blood and claimed that AAP leaders’ house was under the attack to claim that he had stored all those bombs for protecting himself.

The most bizarre statement in the defence of the AAP leader came from another social media user, who claimed that it was not even a petrol bomb, but bottles filled with Pepsi and boiling oil. He did not even bother acknowledging that those bottles are actually petrol bombs and not the stock of beverages found from the rooftop from a terrace party.

The massive expose of AAP leader Tahir Hussain comes at a time when the AAP and its leader are busy defending the murder accused by claiming that he was a victim of mob violence and was rescued only two days ago.

The dead body of an Intelligence Bureau constable was recovered from a drain in North East Delhi amidst communal riots in the national capital. Ankit Sharma, who lived in Chand Bagh, was returning home on Tuesday evening when he was allegedly attacked by a violent mob on the Chand Bagh bridge and beaten to death. The anti-CAA mob had thrown his body into a drain.

Later, his body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh. It is believed that he was beaten to death and later, the mob disposed of his body by dumping it in the drain.