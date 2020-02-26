Thursday, February 27, 2020
“Rioters killed rioters, no provision to give relief to them”: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath goes tough on anti-CAA rioters

In a written reply in the state assembly on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath stated that there are no provisions to provide relief to people who died on streets rioting against the state.

OpIndia Staff
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Courtesy: asianage.com
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has categorically stated that the state government has no provision to compensate families of people who die in “riot-related incidents”, reports Times of India.

In a written reply in the state assembly on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath stated that there are no provisions to provide relief to people who died on streets rioting against the state. “Ji Nahin (no, please),” the CM replied when he was questioned about giving compensation to the family members of the victims.

The Chief Minister also stated that 21 rioters have died in ‘riot-related incidents’ in the last six months. He said 400 police personnel were injured in stone-pelting by protesters while 61 cops suffered gunshot injuries.

Read: We are not like Congress and Kejriwal. Naa Biryani khaate hain, naa khilate hain, terrorists will get bullets: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

On Tuesday, the CM was responding to SP MLA Rakesh, clarified that none of the anti-CAA rioters in the state died of police bullets. While referring to these incidents of violence in his speech in the assembly last week, the CM had said that “rioters were killed by rioters”.

Following the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act, the anti-CAA rioters descended on to streets to protest against the law. The mobs had resorted to vandalism and had gone on a rampage against the police officials. The rioters had already destructed several public properties while indulging in stone-pelting to attack police officials.

However, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced tough measures to combat the anti-citizenship amendment act (CAA) rioters and promised to seize the property of every rioter and use its funds to repair the damaged public property. The Uttar Pradesh government had also identified at least 498 properties to seize them, which belonged to rioters who vandalized public properties in the state during the anti-CAA protest.

The Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath had also walked the talk on their promise of making rioters pay for damaging the public property in the state as Muslim residents of Bulandshahr was made to pay over Rs 6 lakh to the district magistrate.

Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

