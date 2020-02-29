Sunday, March 1, 2020
Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Videos emerge showing how Islamists engaged in pre-riot preparations before going on a rampage

The youth furthers that only after applying the mixture they are supposed to pick up the stones and bricks

OpIndia Staff
Video emerges capturing pre-riot preparations in an Islamist neighbourhood, (courtesy: Twitter)
Delhi has been on the edge after so-called anti-CAA protests took the shape of full-blown anti-Hindu riots. On February 24, violence broke out in certain areas of North-East Delhi such as Chandpur, Maujpur and Brahmapuri.

Muslim mobs went on a rampage, amidst chants of ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ and ‘Nara e Taqbeer’ and engaged in arson, stone-pelting and vandalism. The visit of American President Donald Trump was overshadowed by a horrifying episode of unprecedented violence and rioting.

For the past few days, social media has been abuzz with heart-wrenching tales of Hindus who have been victimised by the mob, masquerading as Anti-CAA protestors. The proofs which have emerged over the days are not only a testimony to the brutality unleashed by the Islamists on Hindu’s in the national capital but also confirm that these attacks were not spontaneous but were pre-planned, well-crafted and discreetly organised onslaughts.

Divya Kumar Soti, columnist and analyst, shared a video thread yesterday which shows how the pre-riot preparations were in full swing in an Islamist neighbourhood in the national capital.

In the video thread shared on Twitter, Muslim youths belonging to all age groups are seen moving around in their locality as if they are getting themselves ready for a mission. Most of these Muslim youths have masked their faces. They have lathis and sticks in their hands.

A youth who seems to be one of the chief executors’ instructs others to apply a mixture of oil and salt on their faces. This was probably being done to cover up their identity.

Islamists apply oil and salt mixture on their faces to mask their identity

Another youth empties a sack full of bricks and stones on the corner of the street to distribute amongst others. He instructs others to pick up the bricks one at a time, which would be then used for pelting.

Muslim youth emptying a sack full of bricks and stones to distribute amongst others

The youth furthers that only after applying the mixture they are supposed to pick up the stones and bricks. “Teil laga ke lo, teil laga ke… namak, teil laga ke lo… ankh band karke lagao, ankh mein lag jayega” (apply oil and salt before picking up the bricks. Apply carefully avoiding the eyes) the youth instructs, while another applies the mixture on the faces of the other Islamists, as they prepare themselves for the attack.

The Delhi Anti-Hindu riots orchestrated by radical Muslim mobs have resulted in 42 deaths, besides damage to livelihood and properties. Mostly all the eyewitnesses OpIndia got in touch with have revealed that the Islamists had been preparing for these anti-Hindu riots since a long time under the pretext of anti-CAA protest.

