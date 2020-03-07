A day after the Karkardooma Court in New Delhi sent suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain to 7-day police remand in connection with the IB sleuth Ankit Sharma’s murder case, another controversial politician and a co-religionist Amanatullah Khan has taken up the cudgel to defend the beleaguered former AAP councillor by fuelling apprehensions among the Muslim population.

Taking to his Twitter page, Khan raised Muslim victimhood to assert that Tahir Hussain is innocent and is being framed by the government because of his faith.

आज ताहिर हुसैन सिर्फ़ इस बात की सज़ा काट रहा है की वो एक मुस्लिम है। शायद आज हिंदुस्तान में सबसे बड़ा गुनाह मुस्लिम होना है ये भी होसकता है आने वाले वक्त में ये साबित करदिया जाए कि दिल्ली की हिंसा ताहिर हुसैन ने कराई है। — Amanatullah Khan AAP (@KhanAmanatullah) March 7, 2020

“Today, Tahir Hussain is behind the bars because he is a Muslim. Perhaps, it is the biggest crime in India today to be a Muslim and it might be possible that it would be proven that Tahir Hussain was behind orchestrating the violence in Delhi,” Amanatullah tweeted.

Khan, who is himself accused in myriad cases, most notably for inciting violence in Delhi on December 15, 2019, stoked fear among the Muslim population of the country by claiming that the central government is against the Muslims and the former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain is in jail because he is a Muslim, notwithstanding the enormity of the charges levelled against him.

Tahir, who was arrested from Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday is accused of sheltering thousands of frenzied anti-Hindu mob in his bungalow in Moonga Nagar. According to videos that had gone viral, the murderous mob atop Hussain’s bungalow could be seen hurling Molotovs and stones in their surrounding areas.

The residents of the region have also claimed that the Muslim mob from Tahir Hussain’s bungalow attempted to vandalise the Shiva temple across the street and in their endeavour burnt down the building adjacent to the temple. Eyewitnesses claim that the mob inside Tahir Hussain’s bungalow ferociously dragged IB sleuth Ankit Sharma along with two other persons inside the building. Sharma’s body was later found with more than 400 stab wounds, abandoned at a drain nearby. Ankit’s family members have also named Tahir in the FIR filed with police in the case.

However, perhaps to veer people’s attention away from these damning evidence, Amanatullah Khan, Tahir’s co-religionist, jumped to his defence by pulling out the Muslim victim card and painting Hussain as an imaginary victim of the central government’s alleged atrocities against Muslims.