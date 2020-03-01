Days after controversial ‘journalist’ Ravish Kumar spread misinformation stating that the February 24 shooter who fired at Delhi Police personnel was not Mohammad Shahrukh but a Hindu man named ‘Anurag Mishra’, the victim of the Ravish’s fake campaign – Anurag Mishra has been receiving a lot of threats.

According to the reports, Anurag Mishra, who was wrongly attributed to be the shooter by NDTV’s Ravish Kumar in place of the accused Shahrukh, has been facing a lot of threats ever since ‘journalist’ revealed his identity.

Anurag Mishra, who currently resides in Varanasi, has now sought protection from the police after receiving a series of life threats following Ravish Kumar’s conspiracy to blame a Hindu for a crime of a Muslim. Mishra claimed that after his identity was revealed by the NDTV journalist, people mistook him for rioter Shahrukh and started abusing him.

Anurag, who originally hails from Dadar-Nagar Haveli, has visited Delhi only once in his entire life. Anurag said that most of his time is spent in Mumbai due to his involvement with acting. However, he said he is now scared of the threats he has been receiving. He added that his family is also frightened.

Meanwhile, Dinesh Singh, SP of Varanasi said that they have received Anurag Mishra’s complaint and investigation have begun. Based on this, further action will be taken, he added.

On February 26, Ravish Kumar in his show falsely identified Mohammad Shahrukh, the shooter who had shot 8 bullets in the air during the anti-Hindu riots, as a Hindu named ‘Anurag Mishra’. By indulging in false propaganda, Ravish Kumar had claimed that police had said the shooter’s name was Shahrukh but if someone had seen on social media, the shooter was called Anurag Mishra, Ravish had said.

The absolving of crimes by NDTV’s Ravish Kumar, especially crimes in which Muslims are perpetrators was not surprising anyway but Ravish Kumar went a step ahead to claim that shooter was a Hindu “Anurag Mishra”.

The fake news factory NDTV has time and again attempted to shield the Muslim mobs by whitewashing their crimes and rather tried to pin the blame on the Hindus for the anti-Hindu riots in the national capital.

Just yesterday, the left-wing channel NDTV was caught pants down for whitewashing crimes committed by Muslims by cropping images of mosques which had strategically stored stones to attack Hindus during the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi.

On Thursday, the Delhi police released visuals from the riot-hit parts of northeast Delhi which were earlier captured in drone cameras during the anti-Hindu riots. The drone cameras were pressed into service by the police in the violence-affected neighbourhoods of east Delhi.

However, NDTV had resorted to cropping images of the mosque to mislead the people on the real nature of the anti-Hindu riots and tried to hide the images where it can be clearly seen that the local mosques had stored stones to attack the Hindus during the communal riots.

Apart from these false propagandas, the NDTV has been at the forefront of spreading false propaganda concerning the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi, that has caused the death of more than 40 people. The anti-CAA riots which turned communal resulted in Muslim mobs unleashing violence against Hindus, killing lives and damaging properties.