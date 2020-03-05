Thursday, March 5, 2020
Home News Reports Delhi police detains one Akhtar Khan after he attempts to enter Parliament with three live bullets in pocket, released after verification
CrimeNews Reports

Delhi police detains one Akhtar Khan after he attempts to enter Parliament with three live bullets in pocket, released after verification

Upon being apprehended by the security personnel, he claimed the bullets are for his licensed gun and he had forgotten to take out them from his pocket. The security personnel had handed him over to the Delhi police.

OpIndia Staff
parliament
Engagements135

Delhi police have now released Akhtar Khan, the man who was detained as he tried to enter the Parliament, which is in session, through Gate-8 today with three live bullets in his pocket. He was released after police verification.

Upon being apprehended by the security personnel, he claimed the bullets are for his licensed gun and he had forgotten to take out them from his pocket. The security personnel had handed him over to the Delhi police.

“One person, Akhtar Khan, was entering Parliament through Gate-8 today. He had 3 live rounds in his pocket which were detected by security personnel. He said that he said he had forgotten to take out the live rounds before entering. He was later handed over to the police and is being interrogated,” the Delhi Police said. Later in the day, Delhi Police let him after verifying his background.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

This came at the time when Delhi has been gripped in violence after anti-CAA Islamic rioters ran amok, indulging in stone-pelting, vandalism, arson in the anti-Hindu riots that erupted in North East Delhi earlier this week.

Amongst several others, a Delhi police constable has lost his life in the riots that have ensued in the national capital in wake of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Another DCP has been injured during clashes in Delhi’s Gokulpuri. An IB official, Ankit Sharma, was brutally murdered and his dead body was thrown in a drain.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Police tracing Bangladeshi criminals in Ankit Sharma case, believe his murder was ‘target killing’: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Ankit Sharma's murderers may have wanted to send a message, say investigators
According to the initial investigation, Ankit Sharma had returned from office around 5 pm on February 25 and stepped out with his friends. Ankit, along with his friend Kalu and a few others were on one side of a 'pulia' (small bridge) while heavy stone-pelting was on from the other side.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Prasar Bharati CEO rejects invite by BBC due to its biased coverage of Anti-Hindu Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -

Journalist says US newspaper offered USD 1500 for reporting on Delhi riots on religious lines, reveals about other such ‘news plants’

OpIndia Staff -

After filing petition in Supreme Court, ‘activist’ Harsh Mander packs up and flies off to US as his ‘justice on the streets’ speech goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV journalist Ravish Kuamr's propaganda fails as police arrests the February 24 shooter who turns out to be an Islamist

Netizens mock NDTV India Editor Ravish Kumar after Delhi riots shooter Mohammad Shahrukh is arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Shahrukh arrested on February 3

Arrested Delhi riots shooter Mohammad Shahrukh associated with a notorious gang, parents are drug peddlers

OpIndia Staff -
Who is DBigXray, the man who has been altering history using Wikipedia, including the recent article on Delhi Riots: An investigation

Who is DBigXray, the man who has been altering history using Wikipedia, including the recent article on Delhi Riots: An investigation

Nupur J Sharma -

Online Change petition filed demanding withdrawal of Padma awards of Barkha Dutt and Rajdeep Sardesai

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi anti-Hindu riots: The Wire and NDTV whitewash how a Muslim school was used as an attack base by Islamists and how a Hindu school was brutalised

Anti-Hindu Delhi riots: The Wire and NDTV whitewash how a Muslim school was used as an attack base by Islamists and how a Hindu owned school was brutalised

Nupur J Sharma -

Shekhar Gupta’s ThePrint whitewashes Delhi shooter Shahrukh as ‘TikTok buff, PUBG addict’ who carried pistol ‘to protect his sister’

Editorial Desk -

Video surfaces where rioters, including women, pelt stones, attack Delhi Police, killing constable Ratan Lal as he tried to save DCP Amit Sharma

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

213,302FansLike
246,568FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com