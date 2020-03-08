Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today has his hypocrisy called out when he tweeted on occasion of International Women’s Day and talked about equality.

Wish all my sisters, mothers and daughters a happy #WomensDay. It is very heartening to see the growing access to opportunities for women Only when women and men become truly equal partners can we progress. My salute to all women for shaping our society and building our nation. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 8, 2020

“Only when women and men become truly equal partners can we progress,” Kejriwal said in his tweet. He was soon called out for lack of women participation in his own Delhi Cabinet.

So much fr women empowerment that no women in ur cabinet..??? — GOKU (@Kakarot17281728) March 8, 2020

He also came under fire for referring to women as ‘someone’s mother, sister and daughter’ to be deserving of respect.

To the men asking “mother, sister” bola toh kya ho gaya? I’ll tell you. Men are the first to use these identities — mother, sister, daughter — as violent cuss words. So the hypocrisy is something else. It also means it ties women with family roles to be deserving of respect. — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) March 8, 2020

How many women are in your cabinet???? https://t.co/KCAogCDbfJ — AKASH PATEL (@ErAkashPatel) March 8, 2020

Netizens also reminded Kejriwal about AAP volunteer Soni who had committed suicide after she alleged sexual harassment by AAP members.

Read: Did AAP lie about Atishi’s achievements or is Kejriwal threatened by women in power?

She had said that Kejriwal asked her to ‘compromise’ before taking the step.

Women empowerment and Arvind Kejriwal

Following the victory in concluded Delhi Elections, Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal had come under fire for not including a single woman in his cabinet. This is the second time in a row that Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal has not a single woman minister in his cabinet. The AAP campaign was built around claims of some kind of great education revolution in Delhi, for which the credit was systematically given to Atishi Marlena. However, despite the brouhaha around it, she was left out.