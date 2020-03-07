Saturday, March 7, 2020
Rampur administration proposes to bring Azam Khan’s Jauhar University under State Government control

A large number of farmers had filed cases against Azam Khan accusing him of grabbing their land for the university.

Jauhar university Rampur picture courtesy: Indian express
The Rampur Administration had proposed that UP government should take over the control of Rampur based Mohammad Ali Jauhar University after it was reported that the half of the land University is grabbing belongs to the State Government. The Vice-Chancellor of the University Azam khan is lodged in Sitapur jail along with family.

The University was established as a university in 2006 and registered under section 2(F) of the University Grants Act, 1956. Jauhar University is located in Rampur city of Uttar Pradesh.

As per the Additional District Magistrate, a nine-member committee produced a report that states that out of 78 hectares, 36 hectare land of Jauhar University is owned by the state. The report asserts that more than 88 Crore in the total 163 Crore used to run the university was sanctioned as part of state funds.

Read- SP leader Azam Khan to be listed as land mafia on the Anti-Bhoo Mafia portal of Uttar Pradesh government

The District officials also alleged that land owned by a charitable trust is exempted as long as the value of the land is less than 12.5 Cr. The officials claim that the University was duping students by charging more fee than proposed. As the report has been submitted in regard to seeking control of the University to be brought under the State Government, the state is yet to file a response in this regard.

The family of Azam Khan surrendered in court on 26 February in connection with multiple cases of land grabbing and theft against them. A large number of farmers had filed cases against him accusing him of grabbing their land for the university. It was alleged that Azam Khan had got the farmers abducted that they had refused to sell land to him, and registered their land in the name of the university without any payment, with the help of local officials.

