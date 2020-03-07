Saturday, March 7, 2020
Pune police nab Bangladeshi national living illegally for more than a decade, had procured Aadhaar and PAN card

Police revealed that Jamal got married to a woman who is also a Bangladeshi national, and the couple was involved in flesh trade in the Budhwar Peth area.

OpIndia Staff
Bangladeshi national residing illegally in Pune arrested. picture courtesy: the indian express
A Bangladeshi national named Jamal alias Shaikh Soloman Mulla was nabbed by The Foreigners Registration Office (FRO) of Pune City Police on Friday for illegally residing in the Budhwar Peth area of Pune.

According to police, the investigation revealed that he came to India more than a decade ago by illegally crossing the India-Bangladesh border. While he didn’t have any valid passport and visa, he had an Aadhar card and a PAN card in his possession. These documents were obtained by submitting forged documents. He owns a paan shop in Budhwar Peth area, police said.

Special Branch Senior Police Inspector Milind Gaikwad said that an FIR has been lodged against Jamal at Faraskhana police station under sections of the Foreigners Act 1946 and Passport (entry to India) Rules 1950.

The Special branch of the Pune City Police led by Inspector Pankaj Pawar along with a team of FRO nabbed Mulla in Budhwar Peth around 2 am. Police said that the accused had failed to produce his passport and Visa so he was brought to the FRO office.

To produce documents proving his Bangladeshi nationality Mulla contacted a friend named Kamrul in Bangladesh. His friend Kamrul sent Mulla’s birth certificate online that suggested that the accused was born in 1987 and is a native of Shyamnagar in Jessore district of Bangladesh.

