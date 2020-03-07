Congress ruled Madhya Pradesh: Pakistan occupied Kashmir called ‘Azad Kashmir’ in State Board’s 10th standard questions paper

In a shocking development, Madhya Pradesh State Board has called ‘Pakistan occupied Kashmir’ (PoK) as ‘Azad Kashmir’ in its social science examination paper prepared for the 10th standard board exams.

In the social science paper meant for the 10th standard students, question number four, presented in both Hindi and English languages, is a match the following type question, where the students are given five words and their related answers in a jumbled form. The students are required to match the question with its correct option.

The option on the left column has its correct and matching option on the right-hand column. As one can see on the left-side column, option number ‘c’ of question number ‘4’ is ‘India-Pakistan war’ and its related option given in the paper is ‘Azad Kashmir’.

This blunder made by the Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh’s State Board may trigger a political storm as on several occasions, New Delhi has reiterated that entire Jammu and Kashmir, including PoK, is an integral part of India.

The term “Azad Kashmir” is often used by Pakistan to regard part of Kashmir under its occupation. India, however, calls the region Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan Occupied Kashmir is an area that is an extension of Jammu and Kashmir and has been under the illegal occupation of Pakistan. India’s stand has always been that PoK is an integral part of India and is under illegal occupation of Pakistan.

That stand has not changed despite the change in government over the decades. Every government, be it Congress or BJP has maintained that stand.