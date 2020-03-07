Saturday, March 7, 2020
Home News Reports Indian Army will establish quarantine facilities for 1500 people to contain the deadly pathogen, Covid-19
Government and PolicyNews Reports

Indian Army will establish quarantine facilities for 1500 people to contain the deadly pathogen, Covid-19

Lieutenant General BK Chopra (retd) was quoted as saying, “From natural calamities to outbreak of communicable diseases such as the coronavirus, you can count on armed forces to deliver in an effective and systematic manner.”

OpIndia Staff
Amidst Coronavirus outbreak,Indian army to set up quarantine centres
Representative Image (Photo Credits: Hindustan Times)
Engagements14

The Indian Army will set up quarantine facilities for 1500 people in different parts of the country such as Jaisalmer, Suratgarh, Secunderabad, Chennai and Kolkata etc. in a bid to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Sources said that the men in uniform had been asked to avoid crowded places and non-essential foreign travel. They had been advised to use shopping complexes within cantonments. The Army Headquarters had also released a detailed advisory with regards to tackling the coronavirus outbreak.

The advisory had asked security personnel to set up isolation wards and separate out-patient departments for the screening of “symptomatic cases”. These quarantine facilities will work in tandem with local medicos and designated laboratories of the Indian Council of Medical Research. Counselling and Health Education would also be provided at all military stations.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Read: Yogi government to turn Aala Hajrat Haj House in Ghaziabad into a 500 bed isolation centre for Coronavirus patients

Similar guidelines had been issued by the Indian Air Force. The Indian navy had to defer its maritime exercise (Milan), scheduled between March 18-28 due to the coronavirus outbreak. A key security conference, scheduled between March 12 and 13 was also postponed by The Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses.

Lieutenant General BK Chopra (retd) was quoted as saying, “From natural calamities to outbreak of communicable diseases such as the coronavirus, you can count on armed forces to deliver in an effective and systematic manner.”

Another positive case of coronavirus has been reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in India to 30 so far. According to reports, the Ghaziabad man is a middle-aged person with a recent travel history to Iran.

In a shocking incident, an Irish national, suspected to be carrying the coronavirus, had absconded from SCB Medical College and Hospital in Odisha’s Cuttack late on Thursday. The affected person was admitted and was kept in the isolation ward as he was suspected to have been infected with COVID-19. He was later found in a private hotel in Bhubaneswar.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Shaheen Bagh ‘protestors’ heckle India TV journalists for exposing the truth of the empty protest site, blare siren to assemble mob

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh 'protestors' heckle India TV journalists for exposing the truth of the empty protest site, blare siren to assemble mob
The anti-India protestors at Shaheen Bagh squatting illegally at public roads for three months, seem to be losing steam
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Harsh Mander

How Harsh Mander is member of an organisation connected to Italian Govt and Italian Secret Service, helping West achieve foreign policy goals

K Bhattacharjee -

Days after the Delhi riots, Shaheen Bagh seems to be losing steam as media partners abandon the anti-CAA protest site: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Hoardings were put up in Lucknow with details of the CAA riots accused

Yogiraj: UP govt puts up hoardings identifying violent rioters by name, photograph and address, asks to pay up penalty within a month

OpIndia Staff -

Tulsi Gabbard finally calls out rampant Hinduphobia in the USA: Here are 10 incidents that prove her right

OpIndia Staff -

Prasar Bharati CEO rejects invite by BBC due to its biased coverage of Anti-Hindu Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
Ravish Kumar

‘Eminent journalist’ Ravish Kumar trolls fellow ‘eminent journalist’ Rajdeep Sardesai, calls him a shopkeeper

OpIndia Staff -
Youngsters at Rabindra Bharati University vandalise Tagore's poetry, turns it into vulgar expletives during Basant Utsav

Youngsters at Rabindra Bharati University vandalise Tagore’s poetry, paint obscene words on their bodies during Basant Utsav celebrations

OpIndia Staff -
Tahir Hussain gives exclusive statement to The Wire, claims innocence, peddles victimhood over his religion

The Wire huddles up to defend Ankit Sharma’s murder accused Tahir Hussain, provides platform for him to claim innocence

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Video emerges where Islamist mob is seen breaking CCTV cameras minutes before attacking the Delhi Police

OpIndia Staff -

Journalist says US newspaper offered USD 1500 for reporting on Delhi riots on religious lines, reveals about other such ‘news plants’

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

213,688FansLike
247,762FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com