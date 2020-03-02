Monday, March 2, 2020
Coronavirus reaches national capital, Delhi registers its first positive case

As per a press statement released by Ministry of Health, two new cases of COVID-19 have been detected.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi registers first case of coronavirus (image: nationthailand.com)
Delhi has registered its first positive case for coronavirus.

As per a press statement released by Ministry of Health, two new cases of COVID-19 have been detected. One individual from Delhi and one from Telangana have tested positive for the deadly virus which has claimed thousands of lives in last few months. The person who tested positive for the virus in Delhi has a history of frequent travels to Italy. Telangana resident is a frequent traveller to Dubai.

Read: Watch: Iranians lick and kiss shrines amidst Coronavirus outbreak, say they are not scared of the deadly virus

Both are currently stable and under observation.

The deadly virus has claimed lives of over 3,000 people in China while over 50 have died in Iran and 30 in Italy. A total of 888 people have reportedly been tested positive in Italy while the number is pegged to be almost 90,000 worldwide.

