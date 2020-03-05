Another positive case of coronavirus has been reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad today, taking the total number of cases in India to 30 so far. According to reports, the Ghaziabad man reported positive is a middle-aged man with a recent travel history to Iran.

One more case of coronavirus detected in Ghaziabad with travel history to Iran; confirmed cases now stand at 30: Official sources — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 5, 2020

Yesterday, Ghaziabad district administration had issued an advisory to the schools and private hospitals on coronavirus alert. While speaking to ANI, the District Magistrate (DM) of Ghaziabad, Dr Ajay Shankar Pandey spoke on coronavirus alert.

He said: “We have declared an emergency number where any person can call and can give any kind of information related to coronavirus. We have given advisory to schools to aware students about coronavirus.” “Private hospitals have also been given advisory regarding coronavirus patients.

We have received all negative report of 153 people who were being tested yesterday,” Ghaziabad DM had added.

A Paytm employee in Haryana’s Gurgaon (now officially known as Gurugram) has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Yesterday it was reported that the Noida man’s (who was recently tested positive after he returned from Italy) six relatives in Agra have been tested positive for COVID-19. He had travelled to Agra to meet them.

As per reports, Delhi schools will remain closed for students up to class 5th till March 31.

Moreover, after an Italian man and his wife tested positive in Jaipur, yesterday 14 Italian members from the tourist group and their Indian driver also tested positive, making a total of 17 infections in the group.

Coronavirus is a deadly respiratory which has killed more than 3,110 and so far 90,893 cases are reported globally, according to the World Health Organisation.

The transmission of the virus takes place when someone who is infected comes in contact with another person. According to medical experts, coughing, sneezing or even shaking hands with an infected person can cause exposure.