“Coughing in public these days is like shouting Allahu Akbar”: Syria origin American author’s tweet wins Internet

Wednesday, March 4, 2020
People appreciated the humour in such tragic times when the world is in grip of the virus.

OpIndia Staff
Spreading of coronavirus has sent panic wave across the world (image: express.co.uk)
US-based Syria-origin author and journalist Hassan Hassan today took to Twitter to comparing coughing in public spaces to shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ as both the things seem to be triggering similar panic amongst people.

With the rapid spread of coronavirus, people are avoiding public places and anyone spotted coughing or sneezing is sending a wave of panic. In a lighter vein, Hassan compared coronavirus to Islamic terrorism where radicalised terrorists shout ‘Allahu Akbar’ (Allah is great) before a terror attack. His tweet soon went viral where many appreciated the dry humour.

Others too chimed in, not holding back to take a joke or two upon themselves.

People appreciated the humour in such tragic times when the world is in grip of the virus. In India, as many as 28 people tested positive for COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. WHO guideline says that when someone coughs or sneezes they spray small liquid droplets from their nose or mouth which may contain the virus. So in a social gathering, one can breathe in the droplets, including the COVID-19 virus if the person coughing is suffering from the disease.

