Monday, March 2, 2020
Delhi riots: Prem Singh, a rickshaw puller, had gone to buy milk for his children when he was shot dead, read details

Though the fires of the violent riots have been doused the damages are far from over. Each day, a new story of loss and tragedy is being unearthed from the debris.

OpIndia Staff
As over 40 people are confirmed dead and hundreds of houses are gutted, stories of tragedy continue to flow
Delhi riots, image via Deccan Chronicle
It has been over a week since violent riots ravaged the national capital in the name of protesting against the CAA, perfectly timed with US President Donald Trump’s visit to India. Though the fires of the violent riots have been doused the damages are far from over. Each day, a new story of loss and tragedy is being unearthed from the debris.

As per a report in Navbharat Times, Prem Singh, a poor rickshaw puller from North East Delhi was shot dead by violent Islamists. Singh had come out of his house in Brijpuri to buy milk for his two children. The poor man is survived by his wife, three children, a younger sister and elderly mother. Prem Singh’s wife Sunita Singh was told of her husband’s demise by her neighbours.

Prem Singh was allegedly shot dead when he was outside around 7.30 pm on Tuesday, 25 February. His body was found near the Welcome police station area. It was identified by his sister Savita. Sunita Singh’s neighbour Nisha had informed her about the death of her husband. She was found waiting to collect her husband’s body at the mortuary of GTB hospital.

Another rickshaw puller from the Mustafabad area, Moinuddin, has also been the victim of the violence and arson. Though Moinuddin has not lost his life, he has lost his family and his home. As per reports, Moinuddin was living in the area with his wife and four children. When the violence ensued, Moinuddin had reportedly asked his wife to take herself and her children away somewhere to a safer place. Since then, he has lost contact with them.

Moinuddin’s house has been gutted in the fire. He has stated that he has no idea where is his family. The police have assured him that once the situation is better, they will try to locate his family. Moinuddin says he had bought rations and provisions worth Rs 2000 on the day of the violence. Everything was burned. Moinuddin’s neighbours have also promised him all help. He has been sleeping on the porch of a nearby shop since the day of the violence. Shopkeeper Arun Kumar says he has been helping Moinuddin by whatever way possible and has asked him to take shelter near his shop.

Latest articles

