Muslims in the region knew beforehand that riots are going to break out: Woman eyewitness of anti-Hindu Delhi riots

Tuesday, March 3, 2020
"Muslims went and collected their children from school beforehand. We got know of the situation quite late. How did they know that something is about to happen? Because they knew about it," an eyewitness said. 

अनुपम कुमार सिंह
Eyewitness claims Muslims in karawal nagar knew inn advance about the riots that broke in the region
Even as the situation in Delhi limps back to normalcy, the ravaging anti-Hindu pogrom engineered by fanatic Muslim mobs has left deep scars on the psyche of Hindu victims, especially women. Speaking to OpIndia, one of the woman eyewitnesses laid bare the horrors of the atrocity meted out on Hindus in Karawal Nagar.

“Were it not for the drain here, I do not know what would have happened to us and the Hindu women over here. They(Muslims) knew it beforehand that something untoward was going to happen. At 11 am in the morning they got their children back home. We(Hindus) were not aware of anything. We brought our children home at around 1:30 pm when the situation began to exacerbate,” a Hindu woman who witnessed the violent anti-Hindu riots in Karawal Nagar said to OpIndia.

“Everything was thought-out in advance. They(Muslims) knew about the riots from the last several days. There were slingshots and ropes targeted at DRS school(Hindu school) from the Rajdhani School(Muslim school). How did they come there? These guys(Muslims) just wanted to show that they have been attacked but in reality, Hindus have alone bore the brunt of the riots,” the woman added.

Rajdhani school, which is owned by a Muslim was turned into a fortress from where the Islamists launched attacks in the area. Rioters were given protection and shelter in that school. It is from this school that stones were pelted, guns were fired and petrol bombs were hurled. On the rooftop of this school, our reporter found several slingshots that were used to hurl heavy stones and petrol bombs. Hindu school of DRS was gutted in the attack by the murderous Islamist mob.

When asked if there’s still an atmosphere of fear in the locality, the woman along with others replied in the affirmative. They said that they are having sleepless nights as they fear riots to recrudesce. “We send our children inside the house. They(Muslims) throw stones at small children. They carry all kinds of arms whereas we are unarmed,” the woman said.

A Dalit woman said that Muslims come and threaten them that they will destroy their houses but no action is taken against them. If the men of the houses did not stand guarding us, the rioting mob would have entered their homes, women say. Another woman further added, “Hindu men have a job to attend to whereas their(Muslim) men remain in the house. Till what extent can the Hindu women expect to put up a fight with these armed (Muslim)men?”

The woman claimed that it was the well-planned strategy of Muslims, devised about a month ago to instigate riots across the National Capital at a time when the US President Donald Trump was on his visit to India. “They were not going to get the order(CAA) revoked. So they decided to coincide the riots with the US President Donald Trump’s visit to India,” she said.

