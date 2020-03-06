Pooja Sharma, the wife of injured Delhi cop DCP Amit Sharma on Thursday said that she was extremely pained to see visuals of women attacking her husband during the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi, reports Times of India.

“My husband had gone to have a dialogue with the protesters. It was a group of only women. They took off his helmet and then the mob attacked him,” said Pooja Sharma. The wife of the injured cop also appealed to the government to take strict action against the rioters. My husband is still recovering from the attack, she added.

DCP Amit Sharma was grievously injured by the Muslim mob along with another Delhi police officer ACP Anuj Sharma on February 24. Anuj Sharma was attacked and injured as he had tried to rescue DCP Amit Sharma who was brutally thrashed by Muslim mobs, led by women during the riots in the national capital. During the same incident, constable Ratan Lal was killed by the rioters as he tried to save IPS Sharma.

On Wednesday, a video had surfaced in which a violent Muslim mob was seen attacking the Delhi Police officers with stones and sticks. It is believed this was the attack which injured DCP Shahdara IPS Amit Sharma and claimed the life of constable Ratan Lal.

Soon another video of anti-Hindu Delhi riots surfaced, presumably of February 24, in which violent rioters, comprised of mainly Muslim women at Chand Bagh area in East Delhi were seen pelting stones at police personnel as they try and rescue injured DCP Shahdara Amit Sharma.

The videos showed how a mob of over 2,000 anti-CAA rioters, mostly Muslims, had attacked badly outnumbered policemen, throwing stones at them and even firing, as they are huddled over the divider, trying to escape the fury of the mob.

In the videos, the mob was first seen running away from the police with the women protesters behind the cops. However, suddenly, women turned their back and came charging at them, throwing stones and bricks. The cops tried to jump over the divider to cross the road and take refuge in the bushes even as they are being pelted with stones and also physically assaulted.



Echoing similar statements as Pooja Sharma, just two days back, injured cop ACP Anuj Sharma had also narrated the incident, where he had to rescue his colleagues including Shahdara DCP Amit Sharma on February 24 when they were attacked by violent Muslim mobs in North-East Delhi during the anti-Hindu riots. Anuj Sharma suffered injuries from mob attack as he tried to rescue his colleagues from the violent mob.

Anuj Sharma had said the DCP Amit Sharma had fallen unconscious after sustaining serious injuries and was rushed towards Yamuna Vihar side by them.

On the day of US President Donald Trump’s visit to India, the national capital had witnessed unprecedented violence. The anti-CAA riots turned communal in Delhi resulting in severe violence on the streets of Delhi. The anti-Hindu riots that engulfed the streets of Delhi have resulted in deaths of around 47 persons and more than 220 people sustained injuries in the violence that started on Sunday.

The injured include around 70 persons from the security forces. 48 FIRs had been filed and 514 suspects had also been rounded up by the police. The cops have set up 2 SITs for investigating serious cases of offence that took place during the riots.